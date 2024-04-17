Take one, give one

Following a postponed contest with Pitt-Johnstown, Slippery Rock softball split two double headers with Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rivals.

The Rock traveled to Indiana to take on Indiana University of Pa. (IUP) twice Tuesday, April 9.

The first outing resulted in a 10-1 defeat for the White and Green. Junior Julia Montie recorded a double to left centerfield which sent Arielle Brown home for The Rock’s only tally. The lackluster performance by SRU ended in five innings.

Vengeance was claimed in the second game of the double header as The Rock put seven on the Crimson Hawks.

It was junior Alexsa Hurd registering the win as IUP was only able to bring home three runs. Montie recorded another strong outing as she posted a hit and made it home off Grace Smith’s double. In three at bats, Arielle Brown made it home twice. The junior had a strong day in knocking off the impressive IUP.

There was no rest to be had after the back-and-forth day as Slippery Rock headed home to host Gannon University on Wednesday.

In similar fashion, The Rock dropped the first contest in seven innings as they fell 1-0.

Gannon’s Maggie Lenda led the way pitching her eighth win of the year. With the victory, Gannon also moved to 9-4 in PSAC play.

Once again, it was SRU bouncing back with a big victory.

In handing the Golden Knights only their fifth PSAC loss, SRU posted 10 runs to Gannon’s two.

Pitching for the White and Green was senior Kelsi Anderson. The leader of strikeouts in program history recorded her second win this season.

Following more trends on the two-day span, Arielle Brown once again had three at bats and two runs scored.

Montie played a large role as well as she too recorded a run and two hits to go along with it.

Julia Nutter sent home two runs to clock herself a strong performance.

Alyssa Sheely and Sarah Brown rounded out the solid second outing with one run and one hit of their own.

Looking ahead, the White and Green encounter a slew of double headers on back-to-back days once more.

It will be Clarion on Friday from Kasnevich Field. With the first contest starting at two p.m. SRU will look to snag the first game, something they have struggled with thus far this season.

Their five and seven conference record shapes up close with Clarion’s four and six record.

In a crucial set of games for both teams it will be important to get off to a fast start.