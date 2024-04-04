Rock ready for gauntlet

The White and Green’s softball squad will play 12 games over the next week due to a string of recent cancellations.

Double-headers on March 30, April 2 and April 3 against the University of Pitt-Johnstown (UPJ), Gannon University and Indiana University (Pa.) were all postponed. The games were moved to April 7, April 10 and April 14 respectively.

As a result, The Rock is set to play six different teams from today to next Friday.

They open up in Greensburg, Pa. against Seton Hill University, return home for the games against Edinboro on Saturday, then go on the road again to play UPJ on Sunday to round out the weekend.

Seton Hill sits at second in the PSAC-West at 6-2 in conference, but the schedule should get a little easier before the turn of the week. The Rock will have a chance to advance in the standings as Edinboro and Pitt-Johnstown are currently the two bottom teams in the West at 1-5 and 2-6 respectively.

After a rest day on Monday, the White and Green head to Indiana University (Pa.) for their big rivalry matchup against the Crimson Hawks on Tuesday. IUP is just above SRU in the early standings at 4-3 in PSAC play, while The Rock is at 3-3.

From there, they face Gannon who is tied with the same conference record as Slippery Rock on Wednesday.

The White and Green’s final two-game set before returning to schedule normalcy is their only rematch during the gauntlet of games. Next Friday they welcome Clarion University to Kasnevich Field after splitting two games against them on March 25.

The Rock fell in game one 7-12 but rallied back for a 10-2 victory behind Alexsa Hurd’s complete game and multi-hit efforts from four players in game two. Grace Smith will try to repeat her stellar performance as she finished with seven total bases over four at bats.

Three straight double-headers against the three teams directly in front of The Rock in the PSAC-West standings could vault them from just outside playoff position into a spot as they delve further into the conference schedule.