Rock rallies late

Following a double-digit defeat, Slippery Rock women’s lacrosse answered with a 14-12 win over their Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rival.

Saturday March 23, the White and Green hosted No. 25 ranked Seton Hill University at Mihalik Thompson Stadium.

The Griffins jumped on The Rock early and built a lead all the way to 11-0. While Slippery Rock had a fourth quarter rally posting four consecutive goals, it was not nearly enough to overcome Seton Hill.

Following their first PSAC game and loss, the women knew an answer was needed next time out.

Lock Haven University (LHU) played host to the vengeance seeking SRU.

Once again, it was Slippery Rock starting off on the back foot, falling to a 6-0 deficit midway through the second frame.

Finally, senior Lauren Searles put one home for her fourteenth of the year to give The Rock life.

The SRU tally was assisted by senior Camryn Whipple who went on to record eight points in the contest. The Washington, Pa. native had her fingerprints on 57% of The Rock’s goals in their victory and continued her dominant season.

The 5-foot-10 attacker now sits atop Rock scoring leaders by double the next player. Her 15 goals and 21 assists have now led SRU to a five and two overall record.

Aside from Whipple, many other women contributed to lift the White and Green over the Bald Eagles.

Graduate student Charleigh Rondeau continued her PSAC reign of draw controls, recording seven more against LHU. The Buffalo, N.Y. native now has 52 on the young season. Her 7.43 per game place her first among all PSAC players.

Senior Brooke Wisniewski registered a hat-trick for herself to boost SRU’s tally even more.

Freshman Reagan Richeson also showed out with a four-goal contest. Her 80% shooting accuracy in the game helped lift The Rock to victory. The Lewis Center, Ohio native posted the game winner with just over five minutes left.

Looking ahead, The Rock will hit the road and travel to Indiana, Pa. There, they will meet arch-rival Indiana University of Pa. (IUP) who have yet to lose a game this season.

The action gets underway at noon at George P. Miller Stadium.