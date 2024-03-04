Kempton comes up big

Slippery Rock University won 6-1 over the Ashland University Eagles (AU) this past Friday in Wexford, Pa.

SRU’s Nicole Kempton and Amaia Balaguer Brau defeated their adversaries in their doubles match. The duo won 6-2 over Kortney Reed and Anna Corbel.

The Rock came up short in their other two doubles bouts.

The team of Nuria Martin Lopez and Gabriela del Val Toro lost 6-2 to the Eagles’ Arancibia Costanza and Ana Penteado. AU’s duo of Claudia Adcock and Luciana Ottoni won 6-3 over SRU’s Dari Sakhanova and Georgie Lancaster

Kempton won in dominant fashion in her singles match over AU’s Luciana Ottoni. The freshman won 6-0.

Balaguer Brau defeated Adcock in their singles match. The sophomore secured a 6-3 win in the second set to get wins in both sets to make it a game-win.

Three-time All-PSAC West honoree del Val del Toro won 6-1 in both of her set wins. Those two wins were all she needed to defeat Penteado.

Sakhanova, a sophomore, earned 6-2 wins in both sets which got her the match win over Arancibia.



Following Martin Lopez’s loss in doubles, she bounced back in her singles match. She ultimately defeated Reed, improving to 4-4 in the 2023-24 season.

Slovak, a Reading, England native, took her match to the third set. In this best-of-three affair, the sophomore defeated Anna Corbel.

After securing a win over Ashland University The Rock is heading down south to take on Augustana University. The women’s team will be in Florida on March 11 for that matchup.