Rock makes PSAC tournament

With two games remaining this season, Slippery Rock men’s basketball have punched their ticket to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament.

Riding a three-game win streak the White and Green can rest assured their season will carry on to March.

Hard-fought three-point victories over Pitt-Johnstown and Clarion led The Rock to a vital matchup against arch-rival Indiana University of Pa.

The Crimson Hawks sat just one spot ahead of SRU in PSAC standings heading into the Saturday afternoon matchup.

With both teams confirmed to have PSAC tournament appearances, the matchup was crucial to determine seeding.

Earlier this season, The Rock traveled to Indiana where they fell 77-64 to the Crimson Hawks. Here, IUP senior Bryce Radford registered 27 points, just one shy of his season high. His nine of 14 shooting from beyond the arc was noted by SRU as something to look out for when the two met again late this season.

Sure enough, Radford was held to a three-for-nine performance from three the second time around.

The Rock held strong against Radford and allowed just 11 points for the man who torched them last time out.

While SRU was able to contain Radford, junior Garvin Clarke went off for a 30-point game.

However, the flashy afternoon for the six-foot guard would not compare to what The Rock cooked up.

On the back of a Lashon Lindsey double-double and two 20-point performances, the White and Green blew past IUP.

Lindsey’s 15-rebound and 17-point performance gave The Rock an unprecedented boost while missing some key pieces. The senior was without his typical partner in crime, Maceo Austin, who sat out his second match in a row.

The absence of the top-10 PSAC scorer meant there would have to be strong performances up and down the lineup. While Lindsey got his, he needed more.

Redshirt sophomore, Ike Herster understood the assignment and posted a 20-point contest.

Herster was not the only one who stepped up as fellow redshirt sophomore Jomo Goings tallied his own 20-point game.

Along with the impressive outings from Lindsey, Herster and Goings, redshirt freshman Sheick Samoura took off for a career-high 18-points.

All four of these contributors battled for over 30 minutes of playing time, pushing The Rock to victory.

A key piece in the big four performance was an impressive showing from the free throw line.

Lindsey, Herster, Goings and Samoura combined for a 13 of 14 performance at the line, valued at a 93% rate.

With the big win over IUP, Slippery Rock can now win out and hope for a little more help to secure a home playoff game.

If The Rock are to win out, IUP must lose one of their final two to push it to a tiebreaker.

With a matchup against second-placed California Pa. work is all but done for the Crimson Hawks as they suddenly have the third seed in jeopardy.

Slippery Rock concludes its season with a home matchup against Edinboro before hitting the road for the finale in Erie against Mercyhurst University.