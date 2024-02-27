Rock women’s track and field wins PSAC Championship

The versatile team put forth consistent strong efforts to lead the competition after both days

Slippery Rock women’s track and field took home first place at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship at Lehigh University on Sunday and Monday.

The Rock was in first place after the first day of competition and never looked back, claiming a championship victory after winning the outdoor championship a year ago.

The White and Green’s athletes combined for 10 All-PSAC worthy performances.

Most notably, Anna Igims was denoted All-PSAC four times.

Igims put forth a dominant performance. On day one, the distance specialist placed first in the 5000-meter run and anchored SRU’s first-place distance medley relay quartet.

The Pittsburgh native crossed the line first in the 500-meter run with a time of 17:34.88. The distance medley relay squad finished in 12:19:93.

Igims followed up her incredible day one with an equally astounding day two. During the final day, she was victorious in both the mile run and the 3000-meter finals.

Her mile time was 5:11.54 and her 3000-meter time was 10:07.58.

To cap it all off, the senior earned both PSAC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Overall MVP and Women’s Indoor Outstanding Track Athlete honors.

Despite the unmatched showing Igims put up, it was not a one-woman show.

Katie Plassio, Kendall Grossman, Aleks Brozeki and Tiffany Jolayemi were also denoted All-PSAC for their day-one performances.

Additionally, Jennifer Cichra, Rachel Veneziano and Madison Murtland joined Igims on the winning distance medley relay team.

Plassio placed just behind Igims in the 5000-meter run in third at 18:10.83. Grossman’s 3.97m pole vault placed her in first while Brozeski and Jolayemi both also found themselves with third places following the long jump and weight throw respectively.

Day two brought similar success for The Rock.

Outside of Igims, Sarah Corrie and Becca Martin achieved All-PSAC status. Both earned the honors in the shot put final.

Corrie claimed first place after reaching 13.90m, and Martin brought back another top-three finish, as her 13.02m distance was good for third place.

The Rock’s NCAA National Championships qualifiers will carry the momentum from this great all-around performance to Pittsburg, Kan. on March 8 and March 9 to round out the indoor track and field schedule.