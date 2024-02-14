SRU tennis makes statement over Frostburg State

The Rock dominates in singles competition over the Bobcats

SRU tennis won 5-2 over Frostburg State University (FSU) last Friday evening in Wexford, Pa.

Dari Sakhanova had a great showing by winning her doubles contest. The Russia native improved her overall record to 22-7 in doubles and 19-13 in singles.

The 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Freshman of the Year won her first bout along with Tina Slovak 6-3 over FSU’s Lauren Ceballos and Alyssa Kush.

The White and Green lost their first doubles matchup to Frostburg’s Mariaspa Kotsiou and Patricia Castejon 6-2.

SRU’s Nicole Kempton and Amaia Balaguer Brau came close to a second doubles win in the third match. They ultimately ended up losing 6-4 to Frostburg’s Julia Ramos Bentham and Lorena Pintar.

Sakhanova’s singles performance was just as impressive as her doubles showing. She notched two wins, winning both matches over Pintar.

Freshman Nicole Kempton ended up defeating FSU’s Lauren Ceballos. She improved her singles record to 4-2 for the 2023-24 season.

Slippery Rock’s Nuria Martin Lopez earned herself a victory over Kotsiou. The senior from Spain won both matches in the best-of-three series.

Three-time All-PSAC West honoree Gabriela del Val del Toro got another singles win to add to her career, defeating Frostburg’s Kush.

Following Amaia Balaguer Brau’s loss in doubles, she bounced back by getting the win in her singles match. She ended up defeating Frostburg State’s Ramos Bentham.

The Rock’s Georgie Lancaster played hard against the Bobcat’s Castejon. The Slippery Rock junior ended up losing in this best-of-three affair.

SRU was back at it the following day against Bowling Green University after their 5-2 victory over Frostburg, but the White and Green did not fare quite as well on Saturday.

Isabella Baker and the Falcons took down the Rock 7-0. Despite several close games, none of Slippery Rock’s athletes could find a set win.

After playing twice in as many days, the White and Green will look to this Sunday to rebound after their first team loss of the spring season. This weekend’s matchup sees them travel to St. Bonaventure University to face the Bonnies at 1 p.m.