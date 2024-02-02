Rock offense falters against Mercyhurst

The Lakers used a huge final 15 minutes to put the final touches on a 66-41 victory

The SRU women’s basketball team let one get away on Wednesday at Morrow Field House as Mercyhurst University came out victorious.

The Rock came into the game looking to snap their two-game losing streak and pick up their third win of the season, and second in a row at Morrow Field House. The all-time record between the Rock and the Lakers is deadlocked at 21 apiece.

The Lakers entered the evening looking to build on their win against Clarion University last time out. The win gave the Lakers a 13-6 record and snapped a three-game losing streak, their longest skid of the season.

The game started off slow for The Rock as the Lakers jumped out to an early seven-point lead in the first five minutes.

The Rock then found themselves down 32-13 halfway through the second quarter, but after a three-pointer by Kristina Donza, a basket made by Reagan Atkins and two free throws from Deryn Moye, SRU was able to cut the deficit to 32-20 at halftime.

The two teams started the second half by exchanging buckets until The Rock cut further into the Lakers’ lead until it was only a four-point game.

Hallie Raabe came into the game and made an immense impact on defense as she was on the receiving end of three charges and slowed down Bailey Kuhns, who ended with a game-high 21 points. Ultimately, this was as close as The Rock would get to tying the game.

The Lakers took advantage of SRU’s foul trouble and went on an 11-0 run to end the third quarter.

With the game still in reach, SRU’s offense faltered down the stretch as they scored nine points in the fourth quarter, compared to Mercyhurst’s 18 points.

Slippery Rock fell to 2-15 overall with a 2-12 record in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Mercyhurst improved their record to 14-6 overall with a 10-4 record in conference play.

The Rock are next in action on Saturday at home against the Seton Hill University Griffins.