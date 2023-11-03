Rock takes down Cal U

Four Rock players totaled at least seven kills as SRU took down California University (Pa.) three to two in five sets on Tuesday.

It took until the 16th point in the fifth set to decide it, but an Erica Selfridge followed by a Cal U attack error ended the game.

Selfridge was a leader on offense in this one. The junior outside hitter logged nine kills which was good for second on the team.

Leading The White and Green in kills was Callie Chevalier. The opposite-side hitter hit double digits with 10 kills against The Vulcans.

Now a sophomore, she holds the second most kills on SRU’s squad with 243. She also led The Rock with three aces as the only player to have more than one.

The team would not have been able to do it without Jaden Yost. The setter was able to accumulate 27 assists as one of two Rock players to reach double-digit assists. Peytan Gullickson was the other as the senior setter and defensive specialist tallied 10 herself.

Kate Lachendro had another banner game on defense. The senior had the most digs on the court with 45.

She has been one of the most proficient defensive specialists in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) this year as one of only four with over 400 digs at 458. Her tally is good for second in the PSAC behind only Pitt-Johnstown’s Gabi DeRenzo’s 517.

Lauren VonderHaar logged seven service blocks, tied for the most on the court. The game brought her over 100 on the year as the sophomore middle hitter now holds the team lead with 105.

The Rock’s most dominant set was the second. They were boosted by runs of eight and five straight points. The former was one of two for SRU in the game.

The eight-point run was led by a service ace from Allie Droneberger and kills from Chevalier and Alayna Chizmar which were both assisted by Yost. It brought them up to an 11-4 lead.

The White and Green got to match point after scoring five straight, headlined by another Chizmar kill and another by Mary Berger, once again both assisted by Yost.

The Rock could not put the set away immediately, as Cal U went on a three-point run of their own. An attack error finished the set with SRU on top 25-19.

The next set finished with the same score in a more methodical manner. This time a Cal U service error meant the end of the set.

Slippery Rock volleyball moves on to their third-to-last game of their regular season schedule this Saturday. It will be the Senior Day game against Pitt-Johnstown at Morrow Field House.