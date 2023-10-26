Turning up at the right time

Just a few weeks ago, the playoff picture looked bleak for Slippery Rock University men’s soccer. Now at the heels of a three-game win streak, hope is more than alive.

After riding a stretch of back-and-forth wins and losses all season, The Rock has put together an impressive three wins in a row to put them right back in the mix.

“For us, we are a really young group,” head coach Kevin Wilhelm said. “It has been about trusting the process of what we are trying to accomplish as a team.”

The famous words of NBA star Joel Embiid are being echoed down by coach Wilhelm as the White and Green have seemingly figured out the process.

Their impressive streak of play puts them at four wins and four losses in conference play to this point. This record places them third in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) behind undefeated Gannon University and two-loss Mercyhurst University.

Gannon stayed undefeated as they defeated SRU for the second time this season by a score of 4-1 on Wednesday, ending the Green and White’s winning streak.

All is not lost as a crucial match at James Egli Field looms for SRU with Mercyhurst coming to town.

This will be the most important game of the season for both sides as they fight for a PSAC playoff position.

Earlier this year when the two met, The Rock fell to The Lakers 3-1 in Erie.

Wilhelm is confident that his side has what it takes not only to prevail in this match but in what lies ahead as well.

“I feel like if we can get into the tournament, as much growth as we’ve shown in the second half of the season, we could do some damage,” Wilhelm said.

Wilhelm knows nothing is guaranteed as The Rock has yet to claim a playoff spot but is confident in what his team has shown in the latter half of the season.

Before Gannon spoiled the winning stretch, sophomore Aitor Jorde slotted six goals in their three wins to overtake Arturo Pla Hernandis as the Green and White’s leading scorer.

Wilhelm knows that it will be crucial for The Rock to get contributions from up and down the lineup if they hope to make the postseason and have success beyond that.

With two matches to go Slippery Rock hosts Mercyhurst in a must-win contest on Saturday, October 28.