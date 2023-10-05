Slippery Rock star performers

The Rock boasts six PSAC Athlete of the Week winners within the past two weeks

As the awards roll out for some of the sports for week five, SRU already has two winners.

Khalid Dorsey won the Western Division Offensive Athlete of the Week honors for his performance against Indiana University (Pa.), bringing The Rock’s streak of winning the award to four straight weeks. Since Brayden Long won it in week two, Kyle Sheets, Long again and now Dorsey have maintained SRU dominance over the award.

The senior runningback spearheaded an SRU rushing attack that totaled 208 yards and six touchdowns in the rivalry matchup. Dorsey finished with 123 rushing yards, three touchdowns and an elite 8.2 yards per carry without being tackled for loss once.

Gabin Lonjard brought home a Co-Western Division Athlete of the Week title for men’s soccer after his showings at California University (Pa.) and against Pitt-Johnstown.

The freshman had one goal and one assist on the week. Despite being a defender, he played a large role in the offense closing out a win vs. Pitt-Johnstown when he recorded an assist on Aitor Jorde’s game-winning goal. Lonjard joins goalie Adam Davies for the team lead in minutes played with 720

The Rock’s week four showing will be a tough one to follow up though, with four athletes receiving the award.

The aforementioned quarterback Brayden Long won his second Western Division Offensive Athlete of the Week award in week four after passing for 213 yards and accruing four total touchdowns in The Rock’s 35-14 win over Seton Hill University.

Libby Zacharyasz earned Western Division Defensive Athlete of the Week honors for women’s soccer by showing off her versatility. The defender logged the game-winning goal in the 87th minute against Edinboro University while being part of the defensive unit to deliver a shutout in the same game.

Slippery Rock cross country has not competed within the past week as they prepare for the Bill Lennox Invitational this upcoming Saturday, but they hold an impressive share of recent athlete of the week award winners.

After week three saw Slippery Rock sweep the cross country awards with Anna Igims and Joey Cintavey, they repeated with two winners in week four.

Igims claimed the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week award for her fourth-place finish at the Lock Haven Invitational. The junior finished the 6,000-meter course in 20:59 as one of only four athletes to finish in under 21 minutes.

Troy Hart won Men’s Cross Country Co-Athlete of the Week honors for his eighth-place finish at the LHU Invitational. Hart was joined by Cintavey, Ethan Brentham and Devon Navaroli as top-20 finishers in the men’s 8K.