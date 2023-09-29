Rock looks to stay hot in conference play

After a 4-1-1 start in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play, The Rock women’s soccer aims to get one step closer to first place.

The White and Green registered their first tie of the season to Clarion University on Saturday, September 23 as they drew by a score of 2-2.

Junior forward Skylar Munnikhuysen led the way for the squad in their draw as she tallied both scores for SRU. Her two goals were her second and third of the 2023 campaign. This overtakes her previous season high of one goal last season with the team.

While The Rock would have liked to steal an extra two points from a struggling Clarion side, it is of high value that they were able to keep one point on the scorecard in a tight PSAC race.

Mercyhurst University continues to dominate the start of the season as they lead the PSAC with five wins and zero losses.

Slippery Rock women sit just one spot behind as they lead Gannon University by one point in the standings.

That will be the next mountain for the White and Green to climb. The Golden Knights will host The Rock on Wednesday, September 27 as both teams fight to keep pace with the mighty Mercyhurst.

Gannon comes in on a two-game win streak with wins over Clarion and California (Pa.) at 4-1 and 2-1 respectively.

Freshman Brooklyn Respecki will be a player to watch on the Golden Knights squad as she enters the match with four goals and three assists already this season.

Slippery Rock’s attacking tandem of senior Sydney Patrick and sophomore Morgan Sarver will look to combat the impressive Respecki in what is shaping up to be a thrilling contest.

In eight games, Patrick has four goals and four assists in her 595 minutes played while Sarver sits at three goals and six assists through 657 minutes clocked. The two have impressed early on but continuing their consistent play will be a key determiner in whether The Rock can stay afloat at the top of the PSAC.

Both The Rock and The Golden Knights have posted over two goals per game thus far this season as Slippery Rock has tallied 19 while Gannon sits at 20.

A high-stakes clash from McConnell Family Stadium will more than likely showcase a high-scoring affair between two teams looking to make a statement in this PSAC battle.