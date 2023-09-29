Cross Country competes at the Lock Haven Invitational

SRU finishes as the top PSAC team at the event, beating out eight other PSAC teams head-to-head

Slippery Rock cross country (XC) showed out when competing against several other Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) schools and Division I programs this past Saturday at the Lock Haven (LHU) Invitational.

The men’s team took home third place out of 35 teams at the loaded event. The White and Green was led by Troy Hart, Joey Cintavey, Ethan Brentham and Devon Navaroli all finishing in under 24:41 and placing top-20 in their 8K.

Tucker Davis was The Rock’s fifth-placing runner, rounding out their score to finish just ahead of Davis and Elkins College.

The women’s team got fourth place out of 37 teams and had two athletes in the top 11. Anna Igims was The White and Green’s fastest runner. Ruthie Hughes, Katie Plassio, Chelsea Hunt and Jennifer Cichra rounded out their top five.

SRU was the highest-placing PSAC team for both the men’s and women’s events at the LHU invite. Only three schools between both races were able to finish placed higher in the team final scores.

This marks the second straight week where SRU athletes take home two PSAC Athlete of the Week awards.

Seven days removed from Igims and Cintavey receiving the honors for their work at the Robert Morris University (RMU) Colonial Invitational, Igims repeats as a winner and Hart was named a co-athlete of the week.

Igims nets her back-to-back awards coming off a fifth-place finish at RMU. She finished her 5K in 18:01.56 and was the highest-placing Division II athlete. The junior followed up her performance with a 20:59 time at LHU’s 6,000-meter course. The time was good enough for fourth place in the event.

Hart, twice an All-PSAC Honoree, finished the 8,000-meter course in 24:20. The time placed him at eighth in the event, 5.4 seconds ahead of last week’s PSAC Athlete of the Week, Cintavey.

Slippery Rock University will host the next event they compete in, the Bill Lennox Invitational.

The Rock is coming off big performances at their home event last year. The women’s side was able to take first place in dominant fashion and the men’s side finished second.

The invitational will take place slightly earlier this year. The SRU-hosted event will be at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds XC course on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11:15 a.m.