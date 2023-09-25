Rock field hockey ready for conference play

The White and Green look to carry momentum from their 3-2 victory against Wingate University in the upcoming PSAC competition.

After starting the season with one win and four losses, the squad was able to get back into the win column on Sunday all the way from North Carolina. The Rock rallied after they went down 2-0 in the first 20 minutes of the game to score three unanswered and claim the win. Sophomore Grace Maynard started the scoring followed by two goals from freshman Hilary Hoffman.

After a first quarter that saw The Rock being unable to register a shot, they went to the attack posting two or more shots in each of the remaining three quarters. The impressive victory comes at the heels of three straight losses. The team knew they had to get back in the win column before returning home for PSAC play.

Hoffman’s two goals propelled her to the team lead in goals followed by junior teammate Gianna Conti who also has two on the young season.

Junior Grace Burker has been the only keeper to play so far for the team and has faced 71 shots throughout the six matches. Out of the 71 shots, only 13 have made it past Burker in her starts.

Senior Erin Roland has clocked the most minutes for an outfield player thus far this season with 343 through six contests. Roland got herself on the board in a match against Converse University where the White and Green fell by a score of 2-1.

Next on the docket for Roland and company is a slew of three PSAC matches as they host West Chester, ranked number three, to begin. Last season, The Rock was blown out by a score of 10-0 by The Golden Rams and will seek vengeance in this early season matchup to build confidence for the remainder of their campaign.

Following that are matches against rival’s Indiana University (Pa.) (IUP) and Millersville University. Two of these games will be played on home turf while they will head to IUP for their lone road matchup of this PSAC series.

This comes after just two of their first six games have been at home.

The team will look for a rowdy hometown crowd to begin their tough stretch of PSAC play Sat. Sept. 23rd against West Chester.