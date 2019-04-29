An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

Rock softball sweeps IUP on the road

Freshman utility player Kaitlyn Bowman stares down the third base line against Cal-U. Bowman has appeared in 20 games this year.

Paris Malone

Karl Ludwig, Assistant Sports Editor
April 29, 2019

For the first time since 1994, the Slippery Rock University softball team swept rival California University (Pa.) on the road. Wednesday’s games took place at Ruth Podbielski Field.

After falling behind by five runs early in the first inning against the Crimson Hawks, sophomore ace Camie Shumaker allowed just one run on seven hits over the next six innings while SRU batters erupted with 12 runs on 13 hits to pull out a 12-6 win.

A flurry of runs from IUP (13-22-1, 9-5 PSAC-Central) in the bottom of the first inning provided SRU an early obstacle to overcome; for a team that struggled plating runs in key situations, SRU (16-22, 6-6 PSAC-West) responded with big-time runs in the second and third inning.

Senior outfielder Caitlyn Mackelvey reaching first base from a Crimson Hawks’ error started a two-inning flurry of runs from the Green and White. Later in the second inning, senior shortstop Kailey Myers singled to right field, driving in two runs to narrow the deficit to two runs heading into the third inning.

Third inning hits from sophomore third baseman Becca Roesch and senior second baseman Megan Brown accompanied by a fortunate throwing error from the Crimson Hawks turned The Rock’s comeback into a two-run lead.

Leading 7-5 after the third inning, doubles from Mackelvey and freshman first baseman Adeline Nicholson plated three more Rock runners to push the advantage to five runs.

Another RBI from Nicholson in the seventh inning and a double from freshman utility player Maggie Moore provided extra insurance for Shumaker, who picked up win number 11 this season.

SRU picked up right where game one ended when Brown stole third and reached home off the subsequent throwing error.

Singles from Brown, Roesch and Myers in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning, respectively, pushed SRU’s lead to 5-1 after the sixth inning.

Taking the mound for game two, freshman pitcher Chloe Sharman lasted six innings and allowed just three runs on five hits while striking out three Crimson Hawks. Sharman gave way for senior reliever Andria Copelli who pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Another trio of triples from freshman utility player Reagan Hozak, junior center fielder Alexa Guglielmino and Myers in the seventh inning scored four more runs to effectively end the game.

A Crimson Hawks rally in the bottom of the seventh inning was squashed by Copelli. The senior reliever retired three consecutive batters to end the game, 9-3.

While the sweep pads SRU’s overall record, while also settling a long-awaited score, IUP does not play in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference-West so The Rock remain 6-6 in the PSAC-West. With only a handful of series remaining this season, SRU has little room for error in the hunt for a PSAC playoff berth.

The road trip continues for SRU with an away series against Edinboro University at the Edinboro softball field. The first pitch of the division matchup is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Rock softball sweeps IUP on the road