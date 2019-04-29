Rock football showcases depth in Green vs White game

Back in helmets, cleats and shoulder pads once again, the Slippery Rock University football team was more than ready to put their skill on display as the team was split in half to face each other: ‘The Rock’ and ‘The Pride’. For any college football team, the spring game is always seen as a way to evaluate the team as a whole and for unproven or new players to show the coaches that they have what it takes to step out onto the field on those Saturday afternoons.

Even in cold, rainy conditions, from the moment that the players came out of the locker room all the way through the very last whistle, the team maintained a high level of intensity and energy much to the pleasure of SRU head coach Shawn Lutz.

“I’ll tell you what, for the weather being as miserable as it possibly could have been, those guys really had a ton of energy today. They love to play no matter what the circumstances are, and they came out hitting,” Lutz said.

Only a handful of snaps into the game, hits comparable to the ones seen in the regular season were being laid down left and right, as no player backed down from the other. The defenses for The Rock and The Pride both stood tall for a majority of the first quarter, until Rushawn Grange, a junior running back who walked on this season, put The Pride on the board. Showing great ball carrier vision as well as elusiveness, he burst through the line and took off for an impressive 35-yard touchdown run.

Grange certainly took advantage of his time on the field, leading The Pride with nine carries for 114 yards (12.7 YPC) and an aforementioned touchdown, demanding the attention of the Slippery Rock Football coaching staff.

“How about Rushawn Grange?” Lutz asked. “He did a nice job today, he ran the ball really well. We have to watch that film and see if he is another guy that can be a big difference. Overall, the running backs are looking good, so I am definitely excited about that.”

The second quarter belonged to the defense, as both teams struggled to get much going on offense. The two teams exchanged punts back and forth, neither breaking into the opponent’s red zone throughout the duration of the quarter. It was not until there was 7:36 remaining in the third quarter that the Slippery Rock faithful would witness another score, which featured another long rushing touchdown courtesy of The Pride. Redshirt junior Braden Fochtman left The Rock defenders in the dust as he scampered down the sideline for a 42-yard score, giving The Pride a 14-0 lead over The Rock.

Staring at a two-score deficit with just over 17 minutes remaining in the game, The Rock responded with their best drive of the day, methodically marching down the field thanks in part to a few timely Henry Litwin receptions. Redshirt junior quarterback Andrew Koester targeted Litwin once again in the back-left corner of the endzone. The ball fell incomplete, but a defensive pass interference penalty was called, resulting in an automatic first down and the ball being placed inside the two yard-line. Redshirt junior Cinque Sweeting, who is a utility back that can play both the running back and wide receiver position, was able to cross the goal line on a halfback draw, giving The Rock its first and only points of the day.

After being dominant in the running game all game long, The Pride showed its big-play potential once again, this time, through the air. Just a minute removed from Sweeting’s rushing touchdown, redshirt freshman Isaac Clarke tossed a deep pass that was nearly intercepted before redshirt sophomore Kwis Montinard ripped the ball away from the defender in full stride. The Rock’s defense watched as Montinard raced down the sideline for a sensational 66-yard touchdown.

Though the team was split in two today, spectators, coaches and players alike were reminded that no matter what jersey was being worn, they were all teammates at the end of the day. Players from both The Pride and The Rock celebrated with Montinard, rejoicing over a catch reminiscent of legendary deep-threat receiver Randy Moss.

The Pride continued to feed off the energy as they shut down The Rock’s offense, going on to put the proverbial ‘nail in the coffin’ as Clarke found redshirt sophomore receiver Ade Oni for a four-yard score. Even though The Pride would defeat The Rock 27-7, it was a collective win for the entire football team.

“First of all, I’m glad that everyone was able to get out of the game healthy. We have a high, competitive, energetic team that likes to play,” Lutz enthusiastically explained. “The game is over and they’re still hooting and hollering out here, they love to play the game and that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day and I’m just excited for what the future holds.”