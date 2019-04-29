Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

Rock batters this season have hit .248 this season. The Rock have two series left this season to make a playoff push.

Playing on the road in consecutive days, the Slippery Rock University softball team suffered a pair of heartbreaking losses to Edinboro University in a series with crucial Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference-West implications.

After racing out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by sophomore catcher Leah Vith and sophomore Becca Roesch driving in runners off singles, SRU (16-23, 6-8 PSAC) held a 9-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Fighting Scots (17-15, 8-6) scored four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to force extra innings.

A Fighting Scots solo home run in the eighth inning completed the comeback and allowed EU a 10-9 win.

Senior second baseman Megan Brown led Rock batters in game one, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three stolen bases and two runs. Brown’s 22 stolen bases this season rank fourth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Redshirt freshman first baseman Adeline Nicholson led The Rock with two RBI while going two for three at the plate. Seven different Rock batters picked up hits in the closely contested loss.

Sophomore ace Camie Shumaker pitched five and one-third innings against the Fighting Scots and allowed six earned runs on 10 hits. Senior reliever Andria Copelli closed the game for SRU and allowed three earned runs on four hits over two innings of work.

The sixth inning woes struck SRU again in game two when the Fighting Scots broke open a pitchers’ duel and scored all six of their runs.

Freshman pitcher Chloe Sharman pitched five innings of five-hit, no-run softball before a shaky sixth inning forced SRU coach Stacey Rice to insert Shumaker into the game. Shumaker pitched two-thirds of an inning and did not allow a hit or run.

Only Brown, freshman utility player Maggie Moore and junior centerfielder Alexa Guglielmino were able to rack up a hit against EU pitcher Carley Nasca.

Despite the tough series sweep, SRU remains in the thick of the PSAC tournament playoff race. An away series with Mercyhurst University on Wednesday serves an important test in regard to mental toughness that Rice has preached all year and the play on the softball field.

The first pitch against the Lakers is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Porath Field in Erie, Pa.