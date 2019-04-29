An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

The Rocket

Menu

Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

Rock softball lose pair of close games on the road

Rock+batters+this+season+have+hit+.248+this+season.+The+Rock+have+two+series+left+this+season+to+make+a+playoff+push.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

Rock batters this season have hit .248 this season. The Rock have two series left this season to make a playoff push.

Rock batters this season have hit .248 this season. The Rock have two series left this season to make a playoff push.

Paris Malone

Rock batters this season have hit .248 this season. The Rock have two series left this season to make a playoff push.

Paris Malone

Paris Malone

Rock batters this season have hit .248 this season. The Rock have two series left this season to make a playoff push.

Karl Ludwig, Assistant Sports Editor
April 29, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Playing on the road in consecutive days, the Slippery Rock University softball team suffered a pair of heartbreaking losses to Edinboro University in a series with crucial Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference-West implications.

After racing out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by sophomore catcher Leah Vith and sophomore Becca Roesch driving in runners off singles, SRU (16-23, 6-8 PSAC) held a 9-3 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Fighting Scots (17-15, 8-6) scored four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to force extra innings.

A Fighting Scots solo home run in the eighth inning completed the comeback and allowed EU a 10-9 win.

Senior second baseman Megan Brown led Rock batters in game one, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three stolen bases and two runs. Brown’s 22 stolen bases this season rank fourth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Redshirt freshman first baseman Adeline Nicholson led The Rock with two RBI while going two for three at the plate. Seven different Rock batters picked up hits in the closely contested loss.

Sophomore ace Camie Shumaker pitched five and one-third innings against the Fighting Scots and allowed six earned runs on 10 hits. Senior reliever Andria Copelli closed the game for SRU and allowed three earned runs on four hits over two innings of work.

The sixth inning woes struck SRU again in game two when the Fighting Scots broke open a pitchers’ duel and scored all six of their runs.

Freshman pitcher Chloe Sharman pitched five innings of five-hit, no-run softball before a shaky sixth inning forced SRU coach Stacey Rice to insert Shumaker into the game. Shumaker pitched two-thirds of an inning and did not allow a hit or run.

Only Brown, freshman utility player Maggie Moore and junior centerfielder Alexa Guglielmino were able to rack up a hit against EU pitcher Carley Nasca.

Despite the tough series sweep, SRU remains in the thick of the PSAC tournament playoff race. An away series with Mercyhurst University on Wednesday serves an important test in regard to mental toughness that Rice has preached all year and the play on the softball field.

The first pitch against the Lakers is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Porath Field in Erie, Pa.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navigate Left
  • Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

    Campus Life

    Kaitlin Bennett, Rep. Aaron Bernstine and Mayor Longo speak during Campus Carry Rally

  • Showcase

    Not just an Athletic Director

  • Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

    News

    SGA presidential, vice presidential candidates share visions for future

  • Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

    News

    VP of Internal Affairs seeks SGA presidency

  • Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

    Campus Life

    Friends, music and Cien Fuegos

  • Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

    Campus Life

    MTS to present “All Shook Up”

  • Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

    Sports

    Rock football showcases depth in Green vs White game

  • Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

    Sports

    Rock softball sweeps IUP on the road

  • Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

    Sports

    Rock geared up for Green and White game

  • Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup

    Sports

    NFL Draft looms large for Hills

Navigate Right
Menu
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
Edinboro sweeps SRU in key PSAC matchup