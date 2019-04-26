Rock geared up for Green and White game

Head coach Shawn Lutz consoles former wide receiver Dakota Clanagan following The Rock's 33-10 defeat to West Chester in the 2018 PSAC Championship on Nov. 10. SRU's quest for a fourth PSAC Championship begins Friday in the annual Green and White game.

Head coach Shawn Lutz consoles former wide receiver Dakota Clanagan following The Rock's 33-10 defeat to West Chester in the 2018 PSAC Championship on Nov. 10. SRU's quest for a fourth PSAC Championship begins Friday in the annual Green and White game.

The Slippery Rock University football team will have the chance to see a glimpse of what their 2019 regular season will feature as they will play in the annual Green and White game on Friday.

The men, coming off a season where they won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division, will be split into two teams, The Rock and The Pride, according to Athletic Communication. The Rock is set to be coached by Doug Labor, a 1980 graduate from the university, while The Pride will be led by 1983 graduate Rick Allen.

SRU head coach Shawn Lutz, who will float between the two teams during the game while the rest of his coaching staff will be split between the two teams, said he is looking forward to Friday’s game for a multitude of reasons.

“We just got our rings in yesterday from winning the division, so our boys were pretty excited about that,” said Lutz, smiling. “Last year is over, man, and we got a bullseye on our back. We’re starting over from scratch and just going back to the basic things that got us to where we ended up last season. At the end of the day, last season was nice but we have big goals for our program and we’re going to have a lot of teams that are going to want to beat us. This game will be able to tell our team where we stand currently and what we have to do to be prepared for the fall.”

Following last season’s 33-10 defeat to West Chester in the PSAC Championship on Nov. 10, SRU made a run in the national playoffs, winning two games on the road before dropping 21-17 defeat to Notre Dame College on Dec. 1.

Heading into Friday’s game, Slippery Rock will have to make do without junior Roland Rivers III, who took the PSAC by storm last season after starting out as third-string quarterback heading into week one. When starter Andrew Koester and second-string quarterback Taylor King suffered an injury in week two’s 25-21 loss at Shippensburg University, Rivers ascended into the starting role and help lead the team to 10 straight victories. Rivers won’t be participating in Friday’s game due to NCAA eligibility but is expected to play come the Fall, Lutz said.

“Right now, our go-to guy is Andrew (Koester),” Lutz said. “He’s healed nicely from that injury he suffered last season. But come time for camp in Summer, Roland (Rivers) definitely deserves the first opportunity to continue being our starter. We have some really solid guys able to control our offense for us and I am excited for that.”

Perhaps the biggest loss from last season is running back Wes Hills. Hills, who transferred from the University of Delaware prior to last season, quickly became one of the top running backs in Division II football, rushing for over 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. Hills will attend the weekend’s NFL draft and has a good chance of getting picked up by a team, either through the draft or by way of a free agent contract, Lutz said. Lutz said replacing Hills will be one of the toughest jobs his team will face.

“He is one of the most talented running backs I have seen in Division II football,” Lutz said. “I am confident in the talent that we do have replacing him, but he was a huge force for us out on the field last season. We still have Braden (Fochtman) and Chacar (Berry) as well as adding Cinque Sweeting from Seton Hill.”

Sweeting rushed for 672 yards on 144 carries while also scoring three touchdowns last season as a member of the Griffins. Sweeting, Fochtman and Berry will be the team’s “one two three” punch this upcoming season, while Sweeting will also be expected to see time as a slot receiver, Lutz said.

To prepare for Friday, Lutz said his team has practiced 14 times and that each of them has been really beneficial to see where they stand.

“We’re going to be short and sweet in this game to make sure guys stay healthy,” Lutz said. “I am going to be looking to see if any guys from our team are going to show us anything different that they haven’t shown us in these 14 practices. It’s an important game, nonetheless.”