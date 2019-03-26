Huge day at the plate leads Rock to series sweep

Senior infielder Kailey Myers stands in the batters box against Lock Haven University last season. Myers went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Senior infielder Kailey Myers stands in the batters box against Lock Haven University last season. Myers went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Senior infielder Kailey Myers stands in the batters box against Lock Haven University last season. Myers went 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In 14 of the 17 games played by the Slippery Rock University softball team this season, it scored a combined 28 runs. Against Clarion University on Thursday afternoon at Memorial Field, SRU erupted for 36 runs in two games.

The Rock (8-11, 0-0 PSAC) put runs on the board in every inning of a 23-6 win over the Golden Eagles (0-21, 0-0 PSAC) in game one. Game two proved to be more of the same as SRU drove in 13 more runs during a 13-2 win.

In game one, sophomore pitcher Camie Shumaker took the mound and was dinged for a season-high 10 hits. Shumaker allowed six runs and struck out seven batters over five innings of work, and picked up her sixth win of the season.

However, the story of the day was the run support afforded to The Rock’s pitching staff.

The Green and White had not scored 20 runs in a game since a win over Edinboro University in April of 2016. The 23 runs are the most scored under SRU coach Stacey Rice.

The Rock piled on runs against the Golden Eagles and started with six runs on four hits in the first inning.

After scoring just one run in the second inning, SRU erupted for five runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth, and four more runs were added in the fifth inning.

Four players drove in at least three RBI in game one. Freshman infielder Maggie Moore and sophomore infielder Becca Roesch both went 3-for-3 at the plate while Moore connected on a double and five RBI and Roesch hit a pair of doubles and three RBI. Redshirt freshman first baseman Adeline Nicholson went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Senior infielder Megan Brown went 3-for-6, drove in two runs and stole a base. Junior outfielder Alexa Guglielmino and senior outfielder Kailey Myers combined for four hits and four RBI.

SRU showed great discipline at the plate in the game, drawing 15 walks. The free base runners gave the Green and White extra chances to drive in runs, which was capitalized on.

Game two was more of the same for SRU as Rock batters piled on runs in each inning.

Freshman Chloe Sharman took the mound to start game two and allowed just two runs on seven hits. The freshman picked up her second win of the season—and her career.

The Rock walked 14 more times to complement only seven hits. Nicholson led the way by going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Myers and sophomore infielder Aubrey Allen combined for four runs, and four RBI.

After scoring just two runs through two innings, a walk from sophomore catcher Leah Vith started a five-run third inning. A couple of wild pitches drove in Moore and Allen and a Roesch walk scored senior outfielder Caitlyn Mackelvey.

Four more runs in the fourth and two in the fifth led to consecutive blowouts for SRU.

Up next for the Green and White, Lock Haven University will come to the SRU Softball Complex for SRU’s first home series of the season.

Next Friday, The Rock will resume PSAC-West play against California University (Pa.) at home.

The first pitch against Lock Haven will be at 3:00 p.m.