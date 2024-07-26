4 Misconceptions About Moving Best Practices

If you have little experience moving on your own, you may have some misunderstandings about the best way to transport your belongings. These misconceptions about moving best practices can make the experience more daunting than it needs to be. Let’s debunk some of these myths and help make your moving day smoother.

Moving Should Be Done All at Once

Many people believe that moving everything in one go is the best approach. However, this can lead to unnecessary stress and fatigue. It’s better to start packing well in advance and move items gradually if possible. This way, you can organize your belongings more effectively and reduce the last-minute rush. You can also relocate your items over several days or weekends, depending on when you have access to your new place.

Something Is Bound To Break or Go Missing

While it’s true that accidents happen, believing that something will inevitably break or go missing can set a negative tone for your move. Knowing how to effectively pack your items with quality boxes and other materials helps mitigate the risk of something going wrong. Be sure to wrap fragile items with newspaper and bubble wrap to prevent chips or breakage.

Everything Is Worth Taking

Another common misconception is that you should take everything you own to your new place. The truth is that moving is an excellent opportunity to declutter. Take the time to go through your belongings and decide what you really need and what you should donate, sell, or discard. It’s also important to be aware of the items you shouldn’t pack while moving, such as perishable foods and important personal documents. You’ll want these with you instead of in a random box.

Weekends Are the Best Time To Move

Most people assume Fridays and weekends are the best time to move because they don’t interfere with classes or work. However, these days are also the busiest times for moving companies, which can make it harder to book services or trucks and may increase costs. If your schedule allows, consider moving on a weekday. This can offer more flexibility and potentially lower rates.

By knowing the truth behind these misconceptions about moving best practices, you can plan a smoother, more efficient relocation. Make sure to give yourself enough time to prepare beforehand and keep your items organized as best as possible. This way, getting settled into your new place will be easygoing.