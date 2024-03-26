The Fourth of July is a time for celebration, fireworks, and creating lasting memories with friends and family. But because everyone wants in on the fun, bookings fill up fast—sometimes a whole year in advance! If you want to do something with your college crew this year but can’t seem to find anything available, then read on for Fourth of July plans you don’t need reservations for.

A BBQ and Games

One timeless way to celebrate the Fourth of July is by inviting your friends to a backyard or park BBQ. Get your hands on some burgers, hot dogs, and veggie skewers, and fire up the grill for a feast. Plan some lawn games like frisbee, cornhole, or a classic game of catch. This setup requires no reservations if you host it in a backyard, and you can easily put it together last minute, perfect for a spontaneous day of laughter and good food.

A Day at the Local Park

If you want a chill day in a green space filled with community vibes, heading to a local park on the Fourth of July is a great choice. Pack a picnic, a blanket, and a frisbee or soccer ball for some light-hearted outdoor activities. Many parks are likely to host their own firework shows come evening, offering a spectacular finale to your day—no reservations required.

A Day Off-Roading Trip

If adventure calls to you this Fourth of July, consider planning an off-roading day trip with friends. Find a trail that matches your experience level, pack some snacks and drinks (remember, an off-roading fridge or freezer is essential for this!), and head into the great outdoors. Off-roading can be an exhilarating way to explore the natural landscapes and create unforgettable memories. Remember to check trail availability and any necessary permits, but you won’t need any reservations to take your adventure off the beaten path.

A Volunteer Day for a Community Event

Lastly, spending the Fourth of July giving back to your community can be incredibly rewarding. Look for local parades, festivals, or cleanup events that could use a helping hand. You’ll have to sign up in advance, but these events almost never refuse helping hands. Volunteering lets you celebrate the spirit of Independence Day while making a positive impact, all without the need for reservations.

There are plenty of fun Fourth of July plans you don’t need reservations for, so they’re perfect for college students looking to celebrate without stress. Whatever you choose to do, remember that the Fourth of July is all about enjoying freedom and making memories with those you care about.