Are you stuck inside but itching to get better at your golf game? We’ve got your back with these innovative, indoor-friendly techniques tailored especially for the college golfer. If weather or classwork keeps you from the course, you can turn to these tips to improve your golf skills while staying indoors. You can do them all from the comfort of your dorm room or at home.

Work on Your Stance With a Mirror

Proper posture can lead to more consistent shots and greater distance. Use a full-length mirror to ensure you are positioning your feet, hips, and shoulders correctly. You can also use this time to work on your balance by practicing shifting your weight back and forth smoothly.

Improve Your Putting

Another tip to improve your golf skills while staying indoors is to work on your putting since it can make a difference between winning or losing the game. Create a makeshift putting practice area in your room and use a cup as a target. To add a layer of challenge, putt from different types of carpeting to simulate the variety of greens you’ll encounter on the course.

Play With a Golf Simulator

Using a golf simulator is another great way to work on your game indoors. Simulators offer realistic feedback and can help you work on your swing mechanics and ball striking. They can even allow you to play on simulations of renowned courses, like the Pinnacle at Troon North course in Arizona.

Analyze Videos of Your Swing

If you want to analyze your technique further, try taping a video of yourself taking swings and reviewing the footage. By finally looking at your actions, you can see if you make common mistakes like a too-fast takeaway or a poor follow-through. Afterward, you can make corrections to excel once you return to the course.

Practice Chip Shots With a Towel

Improving your short game can significantly help your score. Place a towel on your floor to mimic the fringe on a green. Practice your chip shots by getting the ball to land softly on the towel. This exercise can help you develop touch and feel, which are essential skills for accurate chipping.

Improving your golf skills is a rewarding pursuit. These tips will help keep you on the path to success as you practice and improve your golf game, one indoor session at a time.