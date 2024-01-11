It’s no secret that many college students are on a tight budget. Vehicle repairs, including windshield replacements, must last. After all, you don’t want to deal with costlier repairs down the road because you put off scheduled maintenance. Here are some things to avoid after windshield replacement in order to benefit from this repair.

Avoid Car Washes for at Least 24 Hours

After a windshield replacement, avoid car washes for at least 24 hours. The high-pressure water and cleaning solutions in car washes can damage the seal around the windshield, causing it to leak. This can lead to water damage to your car’s interior, mold growth, and even electrical issues.

Don’t Remove the Protective Tape

Your windshield technician will likely apply protective tape to certain parts of your car, such as the hood and fenders, to prevent damage. It’s important to leave this tape on for at least 24 hours to allow the adhesive to fully cure. Removing the tape too soon can damage your car’s paint.

Avoid Slamming Doors

The adhesive that bonds the windshield to your car’s frame needs time to cure. You should avoid slamming your car doors after a windshield replacement because the air pressure may compromise the bond between the glass and frame. This can lead to wind noise and potential leaks.

Avoid Rough Driving and Large Potholes

Steer clear of rough driving and hitting potholes for at least 24 hours after a windshield replacement. The vibrations and impacts from rough roads can cause the adhesive to shift and compromise the bond between the windshield and your car. This can lead to leaks, wind noise, and potential safety issues.

Don’t Park in Direct Sunlight

Not parking your vehicle in direct sunlight is an easy maintenance tip for your auto glass. Heat from the sun can cause the adhesive to expand and contract, leading to seal cracks. Instead, park your car in a shaded area or a garage. If you can only park your car in an unprotected area, purchase a windshield cover to protect your auto glass (especially within the first 24 hours of replacement).

A new windshield supports your safety and the longevity of your car. Follow these tips for the best results and to avoid further car troubles.