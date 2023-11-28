5 Signs That Your Car Needs an Alignment

As a college student, getting from one place to another is crucial, and your car often makes this possible. Between classes, work, and social activities, your car takes a beating. With all the wear and tear, it’s important to maintain your vehicle’s health to keep it running smoothly. One vital aspect of car maintenance is making sure its alignment is in check. Keep reading to learn the telltale signs that your car needs an alignment.

The Car Pulls to One Side

A misaligned car tends to pull to one side or the other while driving. This means that if you relax your grip on the steering wheel, the vehicle will drift toward the left or right side of the road. This can be potentially dangerous and result in uneven tire wear.

Loud Tires

Another sign that your car needs an alignment is loud tire noise. There could be a few reasons why your tires are loud, but one of the most common is wheel misalignment. When driving straight down the road, you should be able to hear your engine humming along and perhaps some wind noise, but if your tires are making a loud, roaring, or screeching sound, their alignment may be off. Misaligned tires cause uneven wear, resulting in increased road noise and vibrations.

Crooked Steering Wheel

If your steering wheel isn’t in a centered position when driving in a straight line, your car likely needs an alignment. A crooked steering wheel can be annoying, as it forces you to hold onto it awkwardly. Its position could even decrease the safety of your driving since it could serve as a distraction or otherwise throw you off.

Uneven Tire Wear

Proper alignment is crucial for tire longevity, as misaligned tires wear unevenly. If wear is uneven on your tires’ outer or inner edges, that’s a telltale sign of an alignment issue. This can lead to the need for a costly tire replacement, which we all want to avoid as college students.

Decreased Fuel Efficiency

Improper alignment can cause your engine to work harder to move your vehicle down the road. This ultimately results in decreased fuel efficiency, an unnecessary burden on your wallet. So if your gas mileage has decreased significantly, it’s worth checking your car’s alignment.

Conclusion

As a college student and car owner, you must be aware of these symptoms that your vehicle needs alignment. Regular maintenance, including alignments, will help ensure your car’s longevity and safety and keep your driving experience as smooth as possible. If you notice these symptoms, don’t hesitate to take your vehicle to a professional mechanic for an alignment check. Keeping your car in top shape will make your life easier on campus and save you money in the long run.