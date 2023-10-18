Your wedding day is undoubtedly one of the most important and memorable days of your life. It is a day you have been anticipating since you were little, and you want everything to be perfect. That’s why accessorizing is so important. Choosing the right accessories can accentuate your wedding dress and make you feel like royalty on your wedding day.

With so many options, how do you choose the jewelry, veil, and other accessories that create an elegant and balanced look? Fear not. In this comprehensive guide, we will share tips for accessorizing with your wedding dress that will make you shine on your big day.

Start With Your Dress

Before choosing accessories for your wedding dress, ensure that the gown you have selected is the one you love. When you have a gown in mind, consider the neckline, fabric, and color; these details will help determine the type of accessory that will look best with your dress.

For instance, if you choose a modern, elegant dress with a high, modest neckline, skip the necklace and keep your earrings simple so you don’t create a look that is too busy around your head and shoulders.

Select Accessories That Fit Your Theme

One of the most important tips for accessorizing your wedding dress is to match your theme. Take some time to analyze the type of wedding you want to have and use that to narrow down your accessory selection. For example, if you are going for an upscale formal wedding, lean into traditional, high-end bridal accessories like diamonds or pearl necklaces and earrings. Alternatively, for a beachy, rustic, or bohemian feel, go for more casual pieces like woven bracelets or even flower crowns.

Don’t Forget the Classics

While it’s always fun to experiment with new and trendy accessories, there’s something to be said for classic bridal accessories like a veil or pearl jewelry. These timeless pieces will never go out of style, which means they’ll continue to look great when you look back on your wedding photos in a few years. Plus, classic pearls or diamonds are the perfect way to add a touch of elegance and tradition to your wedding day look.