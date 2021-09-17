Heavy course loads are a real hindrance to creative projects, as they can sap your motivation. Even if you get a chance to work on a creative hobby, your drive may quickly drop as your capacity can only support so much. Here are our best tips for getting out of a creative slump.

Take Breaks

With limited time in the day, it’s easy to convince yourself that the only way to get anything done is if you grind 24/7. This ensures burnout at some point, and probably soon. Instead, after you’ve finished your classwork and before you move on to your projects, take time to relax. Go for a walk, watch some YouTube videos, or hang out with friends.

Get Inspired

Inspiration is everywhere. Sometimes you may find yourself in a rut because nothing has been a revelation lately. Talk to your other creative friends about what pieces have inspired them, and take time to study them. Find new music to listen to and get lost in the album. Beautiful creations are everywhere; you just have to look for them.

Don’t Beat Yourself Up

It’s counterproductive to get angry at yourself for not being creative enough. Forced ideas will feel forced when put into practice, so instead, develop positive self-talk. The more open and less judgmental you are with yourself, the faster you’ll diagnose the cause (and perhaps uncover the solution) of your creative block.

Establish a Creative Space

Every creative should have a space that fosters that energy. It might be difficult to find this kind of space on campus, especially if you’re a musician. It’s best to find a space separate from your living quarters to be creative in, so look in places other than your dorm.

Now that you know these tips for getting out of a creative slump, clear up your blockage and start making again!