College students have a lot on their plate, from balancing their studies with their private life to managing their budget and keeping a job on the side, which makes owning a car just another responsibility among many. Consider these helpful car care tips for college students that won’t break the bank and will keep your vehicle in its best condition.

Wash Your Car

This may seem painfully obvious, but you’d be surprised how many car owners neglect their vehicles’ hygiene. You don’t need to go to an automatic car wash and pay to have your car cleaned when you can easily wash your car by hand on the weekends. This is not only a cheaper option, but it’s a better option because the cleaning will be far more thorough than the streamlined process of automatic car washes. Regular cleaning will keep your vehicle clear of dirt and debris, enabling you to avoid potential causes of scratches or rust, and will allow your car’s exterior to shine.

Easy Detailing

Adding polish and applying wax to your car is so much more than an extra expense. While it does make your car look glossy and fresh, these details will add a protective layer to the exterior to better protect your car from dirt, debris, and weather factors like rain. In fact, you can account for any weather or environment by considering the benefits different waxes have to offer.

Watch the Tires

Ensuring your tires have consistent and appropriate air pressure is crucial for protecting the condition of your tires. For example, if you live in an area that experiences different temperatures during different seasons, you should account for the air condensing in the winter and expanding in the summer so that you can adjust accordingly.

Protective Measures

Lastly, you’ll often hear it strongly recommended that cars should always be stored in shelter to protect them from the environment. Unfortunately for most students, their car will probably be sitting on the street. The best and most helpful car care tip for college students is to keep your car safe this summer is by endeavoring to park it under the shade as much as possible. This will keep the sun’s harmful UV rays from dulling the paint as they beat down on your car.