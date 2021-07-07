Whenever you’re away from home, whether it’s at the grocery shop or a long destination, you should always be prepared for the unexpected. Most people don’t think of having a lockpick set as necessary, but it could save you a lot of trouble and time. Here are some tips for traveling with a lockpick set for any occasion.

Know Your Tools

Having the tools to access your things in the event of an emergency can give you confidence while you’re away from home at college or on a summer trip. But what if you have not practiced using them and know virtually nothing about how they work? Most people will not be able to teach you due to not knowing themselves or the fear of getting in trouble with law enforcement.

Here is a list of rules to follow whenever you get into a bind and need your lockpicks.

No matter what, always carry lubricant with you for locks. WD-40 is preferred as it is tried and true.

Consider the position of the lock. Investigate it further to see if it is damaged or worn. These factors can mean the difference between getting in or not.

The temperature outside will affect whether the lock will work with you.

Make sure you rake your tumblers with your lube before you use them.

Use light tension and build up to heavy tension with tension rods.

If the lock refuses to pick, you could resolve it by shimming the door with a card.

Use a drill motor as your last resort to pick a lock.

Know the Laws

Above all else, always know and follow the laws of your location. It would not be a good idea to be somewhere alien and end up arrested because of something that you could have easily avoided. Prior to arrival at your destination, investigate the laws of the areas that you travel through, the location where you will stay, and the surrounding counties.

No matter what type of transportation you use, you should know the laws about bringing along lockpicks. Finally, as a last resort, you can always mail the lockpicks to yourself in advance so that they arrive at the same time you do.

So, just like while at college, make sure you are doing your research. As much as possible, know your tools so that you can use them in a flash. And always know where you are going so you can be one step ahead instead of falling behind. Follow these guidelines as your tips for traveling with a lockpick set, and you will be sure to have the security you need on every trip you take.