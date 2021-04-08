Routine maintenance is of the utmost importance if you have a vehicle. Making sure your car can drive should be your primary focus, but you can do so much better. Your car is more than a tool to get you around—it makes a statement about you to the rest of the world, so keeping up its visual appearance can be just as important as its functionality. One of the more common problems with a car’s look is the paint. Paint can chip and erode over time, which leaves the car open to rust. Here are some helpful ways to protect your car’s paint.

Wash Your Car

As time goes by, your car will get dirty, even if you’re very careful. It’s important to clean off this grime, as things like dirt and mud can erode paint quickly. The best way to do this is by giving your car a quick rinse or running it through a full car wash if it’s really looking rough. Of course, you don’t have to do this every time your car gets slightly dirty, but you want to keep it reasonably clean.

Car Splitter

You can apply some products to your car before it gets dirty to prevent paint damage. A great place to start is to install a universal car skirt. These car skirts can prevent mud and dirt damage to the edges of your car frame. These areas are often the weakest point of a car’s paint, so shielding them can prevent a good amount of damage.

Apply Paint Sealant

Paint sealant comes in different brands and types. However, they all serve as an excellent way to add a protective layer onto a car’s paint and prevent eroding from dirt and the elements. Be aware, however, that paint sealant is only functional for a bit. You will have to reapply it periodically.

These are just a few of the common ways to protect your car’s paint. If you keep your vehicle on campus a lot, you might want to invest in something like a car cover. Remove any grime that gets on your car that is not dirt or mud as soon as possible to prevent any eroding and rust. All these steps might seem like a lot of work, but it will be worth it if your vehicle can last you through college and for years into the future. Plus, in the meantime, your car will look great.