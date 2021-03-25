What Are the Common Utilities for an Apartment?

While you search for the ideal college apartment, discuss monthly rent and other expenses with each property manager or landlord. Calculating utility expenses each month can be difficult, which makes the perks of renting a place that includes utilities that much more enticing. If your apartment hunt veers toward places where rent does not cover utilities, knowing what the common utilities for an apartment are is crucial to your budget. In most apartments, you’ll find that landlords or property managers cover basic utilities such as trash and water. Explore the monthly services you’ll likely need to find a provider for and pay for each month in your new pad.

Electricity

Electricity costs are likely to be the heftiest bill of the month, outside of rent. Lights, chargers, entertainment systems, and other tech devices eat up electricity. How steep your electric bill is depends on two factors: apartment size and number of tenants.

Apartment size: The greater the space, the more electricity it will take to properly light, cool, and heat the place. That said, folks with a bigger apartment are looking at a larger electricity bill from their provider.

Number of roommates: The more people living in an apartment, the more devices are going to be plugged in. The electricity bill may increase per roommate, which makes splitting the monthly cost a favorable option.

Gas

The price of a gas bill can derive from several appliances in the abode. Gas and electric bills are often lumped together, as they both function to fuel your apartment and are typically serviced by one provider.

The cost of gas appliances, such as the oven or stove, usually runs cheaper than electric-operated devices. To cut back on either cost, review your online bill summary to see the expense broken down.

Air Conditioning and Heating

When pondering what the common utilities for an apartment are, you may be curious if heating and cooling are included. Air conditioning and heating are two factors that influence an apartment’s comfort, especially in states with extreme weather.

It’s not unusual for AC and heat to be considered in electricity or gas bills. AC units or space heaters may hike up your electric bill but are worth the investment to create a comfortable temperature in your apartment.

Internet and Cable

To have both a productive workspace and quality entertainment space in your unit, you’ll need to pay for internet or cable. Most cable bills are phasing out as streaming services become more popular. However, if you still prefer aired television, a cable bill can range anywhere from $10-$80. The cost will depend on whether you opt for a premium or standard package.

With many college students learning online, an internet bill is near inevitable if not included in your rent. The price for your monthly internet will be based on usage. While casual browsing will suffice from a cheaper plan, streaming or working on multiple devices will require a faster and costlier internet plan.