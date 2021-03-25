Dorm room designs tend to be underwhelming, but that can change with a little creativity. When you live away from home, it can be hard to make your space feel intimate. To combat that feeling, try to emulate the coziness of your home. With a few changes, your dorm can transform into a comfortable oasis. This guide explains how to make your dorm room feel like home. Read on to learn more.

Cover the Floors

The floors in a college dorm are far from ideal. Add texture to your room to make it feel more like home. It’s a great idea to purchase a rug for your dorm room because it adds texture. It can also make the room feel cozier and warmer. There are many different types of rug weaves available based on your budget and preference. There are also various colors and patterns that can reflect your personal style. A rug can transform the entire room, so it’s the perfect addition to any dorm room.

Decorate the Walls

A great way to make your dorm feel like home is to decorate the walls. Your home likely has photos or prints hung on the walls. Just because you can’t put nails into the dorm wall doesn’t mean that you can’t hang anything. There are plenty of mechanisms on the market that allow you to hang things without a nail. You can decorate with pictures of family, friends, pets, and vacations. You can also hang a tapestry on the wall to cover some of the empty space. If you’re on a budget, go to your local thrift store for discounted frames and prints.

Bring Something From Home

If you’re wondering how to make your dorm feel like home, try to bring something from home with you. You can bring your pillow to make you feel comforted at night. You could bring a stuffed animal from your childhood. You could even bring the blanket you sleep with every night. Bring any item that makes you happy and reminds you of home.