You’ll often hear about the benefits of joining the military after finishing high school, but rarely do you hear about the benefits for joining once you graduate from college. However, a post-graduate military career is far more beneficial than people think. Let’s check out some reasons to join the military after college and why a post-graduate military career might be a better option than joining straight out of high school.

You Can Move Directly Into an Officer Position

The Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard allow students with a four-year degree to bypass general enlistment and move directly into officer training. You’ll start off with a comfortable salary, save time that you would’ve otherwise spent moving through the ranks, and be able to take on leadership roles faster than other new recruits.

You Can Apply for the Loan Repayment Program

Another reason to join the military after college is because it’s a great way to pay off your student loans while also taking advantage of the incredible opportunity to serve your country and travel around the world. After joining the military, you become eligible to apply for the College Loan Repayment Program (CLRP). Each branch of the military has set their own maximum repayment amount. The Army and the Navy offer maximum repayment. The Marines offer $20,000, and the Air Force offers $10,000. If you join the Coast Guard, you can apply for a similar loan repayment program known as the College Pre-Commissioning Initiative (CSPI).

You’ll Have a Clearer Idea of Your Goals in Life

Many people grow up to regret the decisions they made as a young, impressionable, and overly optimistic teenager. If you join the military too early, you’re more likely to get overwhelmed by your duties and wind up wishing you never joined in the first place. Alternatively, you might enjoy being in the military but wish you chose a different service branch or feel as if you’re commanding officers aren’t promoting you as quickly or taking you as seriously as you’d like. Waiting until after college will give you time to consider what you want out of your life and your career. Many people join the military because of their desire to protect the country they love. Patriotism is an admirable quality, but it’s important to remember that its meaning is pretty vague. It differs from person to person, and completing your four-year degree will give you time to determine what it means to you. Knowing the exact reason you want to serve and protect your country will strengthen your resolve and make you a better soldier.