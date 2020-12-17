The best part of cycling outdoors is the feeling of fresh air and freedom. But the weather can cramp your style with an overcast sky or heavy precipitation. Whether you bike across campus between classes or you ride for exercise, here is how to adjust your cycling for weather conditions.

Protect Your Body

You must always protect your body when riding outdoors. From wearing sunscreen to putting on layers, cycling outdoors in the summer or winter leaves your body open to serious issues. During the summer, many cyclists enjoy the sun and take long rides, but you should make sure you have sunglasses, sunblock, and water to keep yourself hydrated and protected against the sun’s rays.

In the winter, ensure you cover your extremities, such as your hands, feet, and eyes. Wear protective goggles, gloves, and thick socks to avoid any numbness or frostbite when taking long wintry rides. The colder or hotter the temperature, the quicker that health problems arise, so even on short trips between buildings, dress appropriately.

Dress for Precipitation

Rain, sleet, snow, and hail all fall from the sky with abandon. Cycling outdoors means you may have to face the elements, so dress appropriately for any kind of precipitation. For rain, wear a poncho or waterproof winter coat to prevent water from seeping into your undermost layers. When it snows, be sure to wear gloves and watch out for ice. Adjust your cycling techniques to account for slippery surfaces and increased moisture.

Be Ready for the Wind

The wind is a frustrating force when riding your bike. A strong gust can make you feel like you’re freezing, and severe winds can knock you off balance. Wind may be a welcome refreshment during the summer, but it can be quite bone-chilling in the winter. No matter when you encounter it, there are ways to cheat the wind year-round. Wear windproof gear and use adapted riding techniques to make it through all your windy bike rides.

Learn how to adjust your cycling for weather conditions and watch as your performance improves even in the most challenging environments. With the right preparation, clothes, and technique, you will enjoy cycling just as much in the rain as under the sun.