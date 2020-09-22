Creative DIY Wall Art for Your Home

It’s no secret that this isn’t the most traditional school year. Most universities have classes either completely or partially online. This means you’ll likely be spending more time at home than usual this semester. No matter if you’re in the dorms or an apartment near campus—or even at home doing e-learning, it’s more crucial now than ever to make sure your home is decorated and comfortable. Check out these creative DIY wall art ideas for your home.

Hang up Notes and Pictures From Friends

Any notes or cards you receive from friends and family can actually double as home decor. Hang up the note or card and partner it with a printed picture of you and the person who sent the note or card to you. This is a fun, inexpensive, and unique way to personalize your space in a stylish way. If your friends and family aren’t into the handwritten note thing, you can always print out special notes they’ve sent to you virtually or even print up some quotes from them that make you happy to post near their photos.

Make Your Own Mosaic

A fun and crafty way to express your inner interior designer is by crafting your own mosaic tile collage. This doesn’t mean you have to tile your whole wall—most dorms, apartments, and parents won’t allow that anyway! Instead, you can choose a large shadowbox-type frame and tile the inside of that with blue mosaic tile and other patterns and colors you like. Then you can hang this frame on the wall, and you have a pop of color, some exciting new art, and an awesome conversation piece.

Hang up Your Hats

If you’re a hat person—and let’s face it, who isn’t?—you can solve two problems at once by hanging your hats. Hats make cool and intriguing wall decor when hung in a fun manner. This method of DIY decor also helps clear up some much-coveted closet space. When you want to wear a hat, simply take it off its wall hook and replace it when you’re done wearing it. This is the perfect space and style solution for small bedrooms and studio apartments.