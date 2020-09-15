If you’re pursuing a career in the medical field, you probably already have a long list of courses and certifications you need to complete. However, some of the most important skills you need as a medical professional don’t come from textbooks or lectures. There are certain personality traits and soft skills that will help you connect with patients, manage your professional life, and excel in whatever path you choose. Make sure you’re on the right track with these top qualities you need for a successful medical career.

Compassion and Empathy

Compassion and empathy are vital parts of good patient relationships. If you want to establish a connection with the people you care for, you need to be able to relate to, work with, and comfort them—especially when they’re at their most vulnerable. Being a compassionate, empathetic professional means actively listening, speaking sincerely, and being able to put yourself in your patients’ shoes. When you can understand and show respect for your patients’ point of view, you can help them through their experiences and create a better relationship as you care for them.

Excellent Communication Skills

One of the top qualities you need for a successful medical career is clear and effective communication. Being able to express yourself or understand what others are saying is key to patient and family relationships as well as teamwork with coworkers. Good communication allows you to gather accurate information from patients and answer their questions effectively. Communication is also an important aspect of comforting patients and easing anxiety around ultrasounds, MRIs, and other common procedures. When you can speak clearly and openly with your patients, you can address their concerns and reassure them about the situation, making it a better experience for everyone involved.

Passion for Your Work

No matter what career you pursue, it’s important to be passionate about your work. When you don’t find fulfillment in what you do, you’re bound to run into exhaustion and burnout in your professional life. Check in with yourself and ask yourself how you feel about your current situation. When you continue to pursue fields that interest you, you’ll always have the energy to try new things, ask questions, and grow in your career.