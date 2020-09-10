Ford never fails to surprise its fans. With many powerful performance vehicles under its radar, one can see how Ford continues to maintain its signature reputation in American and foreign auto markets. Still, one way the sizable auto manufacturer surprised us recently was with the release of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. While some Mustang traditionalists fight against the use of Mustang in its name, Ford stands by its decision. It’s only natural we go further into detail on what we know about the Mustang Mach-E, soon to be released in the coming years.

How It Differs From Other Mustangs

The Mach-E is a truly spectacular vehicle. Given the Mustang’s reputation as a classic American muscle car, it’s surprising Ford would keep the name for an all-electric vehicle such as the Mach-E. This might indicate a change in Ford’s brand reputation. Instead of producing roaring, black exhaust smoke-emitting, rubber-burning powerhouses, they opted for an electric, albeit powerful, counterpart. It’s important to note that other than the name, the two really aren’t very similar. The Mach-E possesses an SUV body fitted with cargo and storage space compared to the Mustang, a notable street and track racing stock car.

Specs

Nevertheless, the Mach-E’s specifications are truly interesting. Available with either a 75.7 kWh battery or optional 98.8 kWh extended pack, the batteries feed into an electric motor mounted on the rear of both axles. The sports-oriented GT model features all-wheel drive and 459 hp with 612 lb.-ft of torque. The Mach-E likely uses the Mustang name because it reaches 0 to 60 mph in approximately four seconds. It can reach between 210 and 300 miles between charges, and with the motor under the car floor, the vehicle is spacious enough for maximum cargo and storage space.

Colors

According to Ford’s website, there are seven colors to choose from for the Mach-E. These include Rapid Red Metallic, Star White Metallic, Infinite Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, and Space White. Rapid Red Metallic is a versatile option Ford often uses for many of its vehicles, including the F150 and Raptor, but some of these are new features, like Star White, Space White, and Iconic Silver. Still, the Shadow Black option ties it back to its Mustang heritage as one of the best Mustang colors of all time.

Release Date

Even with what we know about the Mustang Mach-E, everyone is thinking about the possible release date. Ford has already begun offering pre-orders, with Carbonized Gray leading in popularity. Considering how much work and information Ford released about the electric vehicle, one can imagine a sooner rather than later release date. Some predict fall of 2020 while others predict summer of 2021. No matter when, though, we can expect the electric Mustang within the next couple of years and potentially see a shift to renewable energy in other notable performance cars as well.