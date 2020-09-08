College campuses are going to be looking a lot different this semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because most students will be taking classes online and social distancing from their apartments, it’s crucial that your living space is a productive one. While you might not have much room to work with in your apartment, there are still a ton of ways you can have a successful semester from the comfort of your room. Keep reading for some tips on how to create the ultimate study space in your apartment this semester.

Establish a Designated Area

The first tip on how to create the ultimate study space in your apartment is to have a designated area. Carve out a space where you can keep all your school resources organized and shut out any distractions. This area will most likely be your bedroom, and a fully furnished apartment should provide you a desk that can serve as a great starting point to build a solid study space.

Listen To the Right Music

Speaking of distractions, it can be tough to focus when you are sharing walls with other students in a college apartment complex. A great way to shut out the noise is to listen to music as you work. Classical music is always a great genre that can help you maintain focus while you complete your schoolwork.

Turn off Your Phone

Perhaps the biggest distraction of them all when you are trying to work on your schoolwork is your phone. The best option is to turn off your phone and keep it away from your desk. This way, not only can you focus on your work, but you’ll also return to a phone that isn’t low on battery. If you are using your phone for music, keep the ringer on silent.

Use Natural Light

One last method you can try when turning your apartment into a study space is to let the light in. Exposure to natural light boosts productivity, so open the blinds and let in some sunshine. If you are worried about glare hitting your computer screen, rearrange your room to avoid this.