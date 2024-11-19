An interview with local musician Matthew Morton

Throughout the day, we find ourselves surrounded by noises that shape us as people.

We hear the clicking of pens and pencils as the class prepares to take notes. We hear the unzipping of the backpacks that contain our computers and notebooks.

Most of us have a morning playlist that helps prepare us for the day, whether it be a podcast or motivational words of wisdom passed down through many different generations.

The world can be a place full of sounds that are comforting, such as a friend’s laughter or a mother’s well-wishes for a productive day ahead.

We are fortunate to have these portions of our day where we can sit down and relax while finding the latest song that we enjoy.

Speaking of music, I really wanted to give a spotlight to a local musician who is always working on new ways to keep all of us entertained. This was an interview with a very close and important friend of mine who has been making music for as long as I can recall. His name is Matthew Morton.

The following is my conversation with him.

Shane Houston: What was the first song that you learned on guitar?

Matthew Morton: The first song that I played the whole way through was probably “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana.

SH: What bands made you want to be a musician?

MM: A lot of the music that inspired me were the following: Alice in Chains and Metallica were two that I listened to a lot of growing up and it helped draw me to the idea of making music of my own.

SH: What do you think every song should have to be worth listening to?

MM: The ability to draw in the listener and illicit some sort of response. That is why so many different artists, from Slayer to Adele, exist. They provide something for the listener. A great groove does not hurt either.

SH: What music inspires you on a daily basis?

MM: I really enjoy hearing songs that are new to me or a little different than I have heard before. I also get inspired by some songs that I have heard a million times.

SH: What three groups do you listen to more than any others?

MM: This is a tricky question because I go through different kicks of what scratches my brain. I will say that Motörhead is my Number One and I usually go back to Faith No More, ZZ Top and Metallica a few times a year.

SH: What do you love more: Singing your own songs or doing covers?

MM: Originals but covers are always a fun challenge to screw up.

SH: What helps a musician in today’s world sound great?

MM: Practice, practice and more practice. Even if that is just mindlessly yodeling while hitting a piano with a hammer.

SH: Acoustic or electric? Why?

MM: Electric. There is something incredible about a really good guitar and a loud amp. Plus, just sitting around and making weird noises with pedals is like bubble wrap.