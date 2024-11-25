SRU celebrates Veterans Day

Events on campus focus on honoring those who served the United States

On Veterans Day, Slippery Rock University held several events to commemorate and honor the many veterans and military-affiliated students on campus.

The annual ceremony was held at 11 a.m. at the Russell Wright Alumni House on Nov. 11. The event featured alumnus Chris Thrasher as the guest speaker.

Thrasher, who graduated in 2023, served in the U.S. Army for 12 years, and rose to the rank of Sergeant after two deployments to Afghanistan. Thrasher first enrolled in 2006, then enlisted in the Army and returned in 2021 to complete his degree in criminology and criminal justice.

Part of the ceremony included members of the SRU ROTC who rose the colors, laid a wreath, and fired a 21-gun salute, while Lt. Col. Brett Boyle, professor of military science, recognized enlisted cadets.

During the ceremony, Micah Henry, a sophomore computing major, provided remarks on behalf of student veterans. Emma Hicks, a senior music performance major, sang the National Anthem and “God Bless America”, while D.J. Lucidore, a senior park and resource management major, performed “Taps”.

Following the ceremony, a lunch, organized by SRU’s Office and Alumni Engagement and the Office for Inclusive Excellence, was held where veterans were able to socialize and enjoy a nice meal.

The Office of Inclusive Engagement also sponsored events throughout the week to celebrate Military Appreciation Week.