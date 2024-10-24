SGA meeting summary 10/24/2024

New fundraiser requirement for clubs, more organizations and senators approved

SRGA met formally on Monday at 5.p.m in Vincent Science Center 105 for finance policy changes, finances reports and addition of new senators and organizations.

Finance policy amendments and finance report

The SRSGA finance policy was unanimously approved. The amendment of the finance policy added a fundraiser requirement for clubs requesting budgets, with the exception of some specially funded organizations, according to VP of Finance Jaeda Johnston. Johnston also said SRSGA will no longer take late budgets.

“It’s just supposed to help eliminate clubs coming for initiatives all the time,” Johnston said. “[The fundraising] will help them have financial responsibility for their own club’s finances and raise more money for themselves.”

She also clarified clubs will keep the money they earn in fundraising, in addition to the amount they request, assuming they meet the required fundraising percentage outlined in the new policy.

All finance requests were approved, totaling $24, 975.32.

New initiative requests are as follows: American Cancer Society, $750; Club Golf, $3,184.84; Inline Hockey, $4,800; Sport Management Alliance, $12,391.56; SPARK, $1,056; St. Jude, $925; Women’s Club Soccer, $857.92; BIPOC Performing and Visual Arts Club, $500.

New conference grant requests are as follows: Beta Gamma Sigma, $360; Beta Iota Sigma, $150.

$90, 976.24 remains in the budget.

Senator and club approval

SRSGA approved Renee Wolford as a Commuter Senator and Thomas Freilino as an At-Large Senator. Men’s Basketball Club, Rock N’ Fusion Commercial Dance Club and Commuter Club were also approved as recognized student organizations.

Miscellaneous

SRSGA will provide transportation to and from polling stations. They are also hosting an information table from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, to inform voters where their polling station is. Busses will arrive and depart every half hour.

The Safer Sex Spooktacular hosted by SRU Wellness Peer Educators will take place Oct. 30 form 6 to 8 p.m. in the Smith Student Center Ballroom.