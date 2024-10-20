Police Blotter 10/17/2024

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains references to suicide. Please proceed with caution.

October 4 – University Police received a call reporting a hit and run at Lower Stadium Lot A. Upon further investigation, the officer located the vehicle and the owner was cited.

October 4 – University Police responded to a call for a theft of a catalytic converter in East Lake Parking Lot on 9/21/2024. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

October 5 – University Police are investigating an assault case in Building E. The case is currently under investigation.

October 7 – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) requested University Police assist with an individual who slit their wrist and took pills. University Police arrived at Rolling Acres and confirmed the person injured themselves. University Police secured the scene and EMS treated and transported the individual to Butler Memorial Hospital. PSP took over the investigation.

October 9 – University Police responded to a fire alarm in Building D. The responding officer determined burnt grilled cheese was the cause of the activation.

October 9 – University Police were called to East Lake Parking Lot where an individual was “urinating.” The investigating officer arrived and spoke to the caller. The officer identified the person and issued a non-traffic citation.

October 12 – University Police responded to a complaint in East Lake Parking Lot stating an individual’s rear window had been broken. The case is currently under investigation.

October 12 – PSP arrived on station with a possible DUI motor vehicle operator to use the breath analyzer.

October 12 – University Police received an emergency phone activation on Kiester Road. The dispatcher determined an individual pressed the call button and drove away in a black vehicle.

October 13 – An individual reported a hit and run to University Police after the person who hit their car did not answer their text message. The officer called the other party involved in the accident and asked them to call and exchange information with the individual.

October 14 – PSP arrived on station with a possible DUI motor vehicle operator to use the breath analyzer.

October 14 – An individual arrived at the station to file a currency theft from their wallet in Smith Student Center. The case is currently under investigation.

October 15 – University Police received a call from a faculty member stating one of their students appeared extremely upset regarding a future speaking event to be held on campus. No threats were made, and he was referred to the Care Reporting System so Student Support could follow up with the individual.