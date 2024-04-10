Successful makeover for University Union

Eight Slippery Rock University services will find a new home starting in the fall of 2024.

The Campus Success Center, formerly Slippery Rock University Union, is set to open its doors to students later this year in August.

The newly renovated building will house services such as the Student Health Center, the Counseling Center, the Office of Disability Services and more.

According to Chief Student Affairs Officer David Wilmes, the new student health and counseling center spaces will be located on the first floor of the building.

“The health center and counseling center will have separate spaces but will be connected [by a shared lobby],” Wilmes said.

This will open space within Rhoads Hall, which Wilmes says could be converted into dormitory space in the future.

“There will need to be a feasibility study, but our hope would be to turn that space into dorm space,” Wilmes said.

Additional dorms would be a welcome addition for students, as The Rocket previously reported on dorm overcrowding in fall 2023.

With Student Health Services and counseling offices moving into this new space, these services will now be more centralized for most of the on-campus population.

Currently, the offices relocating to the Campus Success Center are as follows:

Office of Disability Services

Financial Aid Office

Student Support Office

Mailing Services

Parking Office

Student Counseling Center

Student Health Center

Center for Career and Academic Progress

The University Union was built in 1970 and for many years was the centralized gathering place for students on campus.

Formerly, the building underwent renovations in 1994 and 2001 through expansions to make room for the SGA Bookstore and Rocky’s Grille. Those facilities relocated in 2012 upon the opening of the Robert M. Smith Student Center.

With the opening of the Campus Success Center, students should be able to find as much assistance in one building rather than having to crisscross campus going from office to office.