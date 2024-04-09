Police blotter 4/4/24

March 29 – A traffic stop near the Slippery Rock Township Building resulted in a citation for expired registration. A warning was given for equipment violation.

March 29 – University Police received a call about a person in Spotts World Culture Building possibly having a seizure. An ambulance was dispatched, and the person was transported to the hospital.

March 29 – A traffic stop on Maltby Avenue resulted in a citation for expired registration.

March 29 – University Police were called to resolve a noise complaint in Building F. Upon arrival, “everything was fine and not being loud.”

March 30 – University Police received a call for a person in the restroom on the third floor of North Hall, possibly intoxicated. EMS was dispatched and responded. The individual was taken to the hospital.

March 31 – University Police received a smoke detector activation in Building F. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the cause of the alarm was an individual “spraying fra breeze (sic).” The panel was reset.

April 1 – University Police responded to a report of an individual who felt like they were going to pass out. Police and EMS arrived on the scene, and the individual was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

April 2 – University Police responded to an individual who collapsed in Stoner East and was in and out of consciousness. The police and EMS arrived and transported the individual to Grove City Medical Center.

April 2 – University Police dispatch received multiple emergency phone activations near Building D. It was determined that an individual was seen pressing the call button multiple times. The case is currently under investigation, and charges are pending.

April 2 – University Police responded to a non-reportable vehicle accident in Swope Commuter Lot. The responding officer arrived and met with both vehicle operators. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were drivable. The officer determined both vehicles were backing out of their respective parking spaces and struck each other’s vehicles. No further action was taken at this time.

April 3 – University Police received a call from an individual in the Swope Music Building stating they were with a person who was having a seizure. EMS was dispatched and University Police also arrived on the scene. The individual was examined and refused treatment.

April 3 – A fire alarm in the Physical Therapy Building alerted University Police. Upon the officers’ arrival, the building was evacuated. The officers observed high volumes of steam in the elevator equipment room. Fire and Safety arrived and the building was checked and determined safe. The alarm kept activating and the building was closed for the night.