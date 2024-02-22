SR Borough Council meeting 2/20 summary

Borough Council met on Feb. 20 to discuss upcoming events, committee updates and to conduct new business.

Outside entity reports

Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team reported that during the month of January, there were 147 medical and 56 fire calls responded to within the borough.

There were no representatives available for the Community Library, Municipal Authority or from Slippery Rock University.

Councilman Hicks noted that he has offered an invitation to SRSGA President Ella Bloom to appear at Borough Council meetings to represent the student body.

Police report

Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid Longo presented the Borough with the crime report for the month of January.

Per the report, there were 21 criminal offenses cited and three non-criminal.

According to Longo, the total of 21 criminal offenses is considerably higher than the standard seen in a single month throughout the calendar year.

Public safety

Longo reported to Borough Council that he met with SRU President Karen Riley earlier in the day Tuesday.

“I’ve confirmed that [University Police] Chief Sharkey and Dr. [David] Wilmes, Chief Student Affairs Officer, have teamed up together and heard our pleas for cooperation on an effort to try and curb speeding motorists around town,” Longo said.

According to Longo, the university will purchase message boards with radar capability to be used on campus to remind motorists of the speed and the speed at which they are traveling.

“I’m pleased to be telling you that President Riley has come through on her promise to hear our plea and cooperate with us,” Longo said.

Economic development

Longo shared with Borough Council that there has been “tangible” interest in the corner lot of 100 S. Main Street in Slippery Rock.

Currently, the Borough is accepting sealed bids until March 5 at 3 p.m. Parties who have submitted bids will be revealed at the March 5 Borough Council meeting.

Planning

Jennifer Ravert reminded council that the Slippery Rock Borough Comprehensive Plan Update Meeting will be held on Thursday, February 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Slippery Rock Fire Hall.

Residents interested in attending can expect to discuss the downtown revitalization project. The meeting is an open house format, so residents are encouraged to attend and leave at their convenience.

New business

Borough Council unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Paul Lueken from the Planning Commission. Lueken had to step down from the commission once elected to Borough Council.

Christopher Abbot was unanimously voted in to replace Lueken on the commission for the remainder of the appointment. Abbot will serve on the commission until 2026.

Borough Council unanimously voted to accept an agreement to share a zoning officer with Slippery Rock Township. The agreement means both the borough and the township will share the cost of the officer’s salary.

Borough Council unanimously voted to close off streets for various of the borough’s yearly events.

Main Street closures

Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations on July 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

VillageFest on Sept. 28 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

OktoberFest on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At their February 6 meeting, the council stated the streets could reopen earlier than posted but wanted to allow adequate time for cleanup after each event.

Upcoming borough events

Father-Daughter Valentines Dance

Slippery Rock Park’s Father-Daughter Valentines Dance is Friday, Feb. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Slippery Rock Park.

Slippery Rock Parks Director Denton Zeronas informed Borough Council that over 200 people have already registered for the event. Tickets are $30 per family and can be purchased on the Slippery Rock Area Parks & Recreation website.

In the event of rain, the dance will move to the Slippery Rock Area Middle School.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Join the Easter Bunny for breakfast and an Easter egg hunt on March 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Slippery Rock Elementary School.

Tickets cost $10 per person and those expecting to attend are asked to pre-register by March 15 on the Slippery Rock Area Parks & Recreation website.

Mother-Son Carnival Night

Families looking to enjoy a night of music, games and prizes should consider attending Slippery Rock Park’s Mother-Son Carnival Night.

The festivities take place April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Slippery Rock Park. Tickets are $30 per family and can be purchased on the Slippery Rock Area Parks & Recreation website.

In the event of rain, the dance will move to the Slippery Rock Area Middle School.

Slippery Rock High School presents Disney’s Newsies

Slippery Rock High School students will present Disney’s Newsies. Showings take place April 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale in March.

The next Borough Council meeting

The next Borough Council Meeting will take place Tuesday, March 5 at 7 p.m.