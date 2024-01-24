Animals seized in Slippery Rock

Butler State Police found over 10 dead animals and rescued 60 more from a home described as “uninhabitable” during a search on Jan. 18.

According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), there were “obvious signs of neglect and starvation to all the animals on the property.”

Police have not released the name of the homeowner, and no charges have been filed at this time. State Trooper Bertha Cazy said the investigation is ongoing.

“The animal cruelty liaison is still conducting his investigation,” Cazy said.

The deceased animals found throughout the property include 10 alpacas, a basset hound, a chicken and a duck. The homeowner surrendered the surviving animals: a horse, alpacas, ducks, chickens, dogs and cats— to Anna Shelter in Erie, Pa.

Ruth Thompson, who started at the shelter 22 years ago, says this incident is nothing new.

“We do a lot of large-scale seizures in assisting the state police,” Thompson said.

Thompson described the property as being approximately one acre in size, with two fenced-in pastures where the outdoor animals were loose. Many of the rescued animals were in unhealthy condition.

“All of the animals were emaciated or very thin,” Thompson said.

The shelter will help nurse the animals back to healthy weights and then work to re-home them.

At the time the search was conducted, several children lived inside the residence, which was described as uninhabitable. PSP contacted Children and Youth Services and reported that all of the children are currently safe.