When and where to go for your candy needs

It is that spooky time of year again when residents can walk down the street and walk past someone dressed as zombie Travis Kelce and think nothing of it. Trick-or-Treat is finally upon us, and The Rocket is here to inform you on when these events are taking place in our surrounding communities.

Residents of Slippery Rock looking to enjoy the annual Halloween parade and trick-or-treating can enjoy the festivities on Oct. 31, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The parade route will start on East Cooper Street.

Butler Township and Butler City will host their trick-or-treating events on Oct. 31 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Franklyn Township will host their trick-or-treating events on Oct. 31, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.