Police blotter 9/22/23

September 13 – Person at station to file a theft on money report. The individual states that they lost their wallet and was notified that an unknown person turned it in at Watson Hall. When they picked up their wallet a total of $50.00 was missing. The case is under investigation.

September 13 – Individual on station to file a complaint that while they were entering Suite E, a known individual had passed them and stated derogatory remarks at to them. Individual is a non-student and this is an ongoing situation. The case was referred to Residence Life.

September 14 – Butler control notified police that they dispatched an ambulance for an individual with a rapid heart rate. EMS and police were on scene and the person refused medical treatment.

September 14 – Police received a door alarm activation at North Hall, and it was determined that the CA was holding it open for the EMS that arrived and needed into the building.

September 14 – Police assisted with serving a university no trespass order for an individual who was in Suite E. The person was not there, police contacted the individual who came to the police station and police gave a copy of the order to them.

September 14 – Police responded to a hit and run that occurred while the vehicle was parked in the Physical Therapy Building parking Lot. The damage was on the rear passenger side of the vehicle. The case is under investigation.

September 15 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation; the responding officer determined that burnt food was the cause of the activation. The alarm system was reset.

September 15 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at the Rock Apartments; the responding officer determined that burnt food was the cause of the activation. The alarm system was reset.

September 15 – Police received a call from an individual stating that they can hear screaming and beating on a dorm room door. The responding officer arrived and spoke to the residents who stated that they were arguing and laughing about where they were going to eat at and all was okay. No further police action was taken.

September 15 – Police responded to a panic alarm activation; the responding officer spoke to the desk attendant who stated that they accidentally hit the call button.

September 15 – Police received a call from an individual stating that they were at a Pirates baseball game and when they returned to campus that their cell phone alerted them of Air Pods Pro was tracking her. The reporting officer checked the individual phone and determined that their phone was attempting to hook up to another person’s Air Pods Pro, while riding on a bus returning to campus from the baseball game. No further action taken at this time.

September 16 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at the Rock Apartments; the responding officer determined that burnt food was the cause of the activation. The alarm system was reset.

September 16 – Police responded to a disturbance at Suite E between a Dominos driver and an SRU resident. After initial contact with the Police, the Domino driver was told not to come back for the rest of the weekend and have the company call PD for follow-up. The victim does not want to press any charges.

September 17 – Police received a call for a noise complaint from Suite F. Police checked the room, no noise coming from the room, the officer cleared.

September 17 – Police received a fire alarm from the Ski Lodge, a pull station was activated The area was checked and it was determined that a kid accidentally pulled the alarm. The panel was reset.

September 17 – Police received an E—phone alarm in the elevator at North Hall and determined it was accidentally hit. The panel was then reset.

September 17 – Police received an E—phone alarm in the front door of Suite B and determined it was accidentally hit. The panel was then reset.

September 17 – Police received an E—phone alarm in the elevator at North Hall and determined it was accidentally hit. The panel was then reset.

September 19 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Watson Hall, responding officer determined that burnt food to be the cause of the activation. The alarm system was reset.

September 19 — Police received a call from First National Bank Security Assest of an intruder alarm in Smith Student Center, it was determined that the alarm company are having troubles with the alarm system. No further police action was taken.

September 19 — Police received a call from an individual stating that an individual in Watson Hall was on Google social media and search, on what happens if a university burns down. The reporting officer spoke to the individual and the case is under investigation.

September 19 – Individual in station to file a fraud report. Person states that they received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a border patrol agent and that they had to wire $7500.00 to cover the expenses of packages that are in her name and if not, they would be arrested. The case was referred to Butler Township PD.

September 20 — Police responded to an individual that was having a seizure in the Advanced Technology and Science Building (ATS). The officer arrived and requested EMS to be dispatched. EMS arrived on scene and the individual refused to be transported to the hospital. No further action was taken.

September 21 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Old Main; the building was evacuated upon the officer’s arrival. It was determined that the maintenance personnel working in the building accidentally set the alarm off. The officer reset the fire alarm system.

September 21 – Police responded to a possible hit and run near the Ski Lodge, the responded officer arrived and spoke to the vehicle owner. It was discovered that the individual that struck the vehicle left their contact information on the person’s windshield. The Officer contacted the driver and both vehicle owners exchanged the required information via cell phone. No further police action was taken at this time.

September 21 — Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Suite F; the responded officer determined that steam from the residence shower accidentally activated the alarm. The Officer reset the fire alarm system.