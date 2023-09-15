Butler releases most wanted 2023

The Butler Eagle collaborated with The Butler County Police Department to create the 2023 edition of Butler County’s Most Wanted.

The list includes 225 names along with the alleged criminals’ age, warrant class and offense. The nature of crime varies from burglary, theft and forgery to trespassing, aggravated assault, driving under the influence and more.

“Together, we can help make a difference in our county,” the publication says.

SRU Campus Police Chief Kevin Sharkey said campus police are required to report any incidents near the town or campus via the Clery Act.

“Clery Reporting is a requirement for all colleges and universities who receive federal funding in any way,” Sharkey said. “We are required to report all crimes and referrals.”

Along with safety measures, the list exists so that people may share information about themselves or others.

“District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger and Sheriff Michael T. Slupe continue to work to diligently…keep our county safe by identifying individuals with outstanding bench warrants,” according to the document itself.

Once an individual sees they have a warrant and reports themself, they are no longer on the official most wanted list.

“So [the list has been] going on about 10 years has been pretty successful…” Butler County Sherif, Michael Slupe, said. “A lot of people either don’t know that they have a warrant and they turn themselves in. Or there are people that will call us or email us to tell us where the offender is. “

Previously, the publication would include pictures of each alleged perpetrator. However, the current software does not allow for photos. “The advantage is that we get more names put in,” Slupe said.

Butler County’s Most Wanted list is funded by advertisers along with money the district attorney provides from drug seizures. “[Goldinger] is committed to holding these individuals accountable and responsible for their actions,” the document said.

The document urges community members to not engage with any recognized subjects.

Chief Sharkey said that students can keep themselves safe by knowing their surroundings and not walking alone at night. “Call us for an escort on campus if late at night,” he said.

“We patrol campus and are here 24/7, 365 days out of the year. If you see something suspicious, call us right away,” Sharkey said.

The 2023 Butler County Most Wanted List can be found on the Butler Eagle website. Citizens may also view warrants on the public warrant portal.

Defendants may call the Butler Tipline at any time to make arrangements for their surrender.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of a wanted individual, please call 9-1-1 or contact the Butler County Sheriff’s office at 724-284-5245.