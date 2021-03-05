February 26 – University police responded to a fire alarm at Building E. Safety was notified and no cause was determined for the alarm. The alarm system was reset.

February 27 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a loud noise complaint along Center Street. Slippery Rock Borough police officer spoke to the residence. No action was taken by the university police.

February 27 – Police received a call from a CA in Building B for an odor of marijuana. Officers on the scene did not notice any odor. No one answered when police knocked on the nearby room. No action was taken by the university police.

February 27 – University police received a call from a CA at Watson Hall for an alcohol violation. The person was of age and no one else in the room was drinking. Alcohol was disposed of by the occupants.

February 28 – Police were called to assist Pennsylvania State Police with a large unruly crowd and a vehicle driving through the area at high speed in The Heights.

February 28 – University police were called to assist with a possible overdose along Kiester Road. The person was checked out by medics and refused transport to the hospital.

February 28 – Police responded to a fire alarm at the ROCK Apartments. The cause was determined to be burnt food.

February 28 – University police responded to Building E for an odor of marijuana in two different rooms. Police knocked on one door, but nothing was observed. At the other room, no one responded. No further action was taken by the university police.

March 2 – Police received a fire alarm activation from the Boiler Plant. The officer on scene determined everything was OK. The reason for the alarm is believed to be due to a power outage that occurred just before the alarm. The alarm system was reset.

March 2 – Police received a call from a CA in Building A regarding an odor of marijuana coming from a dorm. Police on the scene did not detect the odor. No further action was taken by the police.

March 3 – Butler Control patched a call from Allegheny 911 about an individual who was assaulted along Franklin Street. University police passed the information along to Slippery Rock Borough police and assisted as needed. Slippery Rock Borough police were able to contact the individual who did not want to speak to the police. No further action was taken by the university police.