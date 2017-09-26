Bluefield State College’s president visits SRU for interviews

Paris Malone Marsha Krotseng, president of Bluefield State College, visited SRU's campus on Monday for a series of interviews.





SRU began its series of on-campus visits/interviews for the three potential presidential candidates, with Marsha Krotseng visiting on Sept. 25.

Krotseng has served as president of Bluefield State College in West Virginia since Sept. 2012. In total, Krotseng has 30 years of experience in higher education.

During the open campus forum part of her visit, Krotseng said that she believes in higher education and that it transforms lives, which was part of her reason for being interested in serving in the role of president. Krotseng said SRU was attractive as it seemed to focus on students.

“You walk the walk,” Krotseng said. “Students come first and that’s what’s important.”

Krotseng also praised SRU for its preemptive strategic planning and thinking ahead.

“You have put academic programs and other initiatives in place that have positioned this institution for amazing longterm success and that’s part of my interest in Slippery Rock as well, to be part of a vibrant community such as this,” Krotseng said.

SRU’s current stature in the state system was also commended by Krotseng, who said that, as president, she would want to take the university further.

“You need to keep that wonderful momentum up and then we need to take that momentum and move it to the next level,” Krotseng said.

Krotseng said that she has had experience with putting master plans for universities into place, having previously worked on both plans for Bluefield State College and Valdosta State University in Georgia. Krotseng said a key update made to Bluefield’s campus was the development of residence halls, which the university had not had since the late 1960’s.

Krotseng said she was proud of her experience at Valdosta particularly for creating an electronic web-based system for handling the university’s budgeting.

Krotseng said that if chosen to be SRU’s next president she would meet with a lot of constituencies prior to her first day, including students, faculty, staff, council of trustees, alumni and local leaders.

“You’re on a great upward positive trajectory,” Krotseng said. “We want to stay on that trajectory. I want first and foremost to listen to you, I want to hear from you. Coming on board as president I would want to listen to each and everyone one of you.”

After a brief presentation, those in attendance were able to ask Krotseng’s question. During this time Krotseng showed a support for the arts, students’ mental health, a desire to promote positive relationships with Slippery Rock borough, and diversity and inclusiveness.

“I would really like to have the opportunity to bring my experience, my abilities and my insights from currently being a college president and my knowledge of western Pennsylvania to bear and to help take SRU from the great institution to an exceptional institution where all students can be equally successful,” Krotseng said in her closing remarks.

Krotseng’s cover letter and curriculum vitae, which lists her previous experience, can be found on the SRU website under the Presidential Search tab. Feedback on Krotseng and all future candidates can be submitted there as well for up to 24 hours after the candidate visits.

The next candidate, Bruce Murphy, president of Nicholls State University (La.), will visit campus on Sept. 27.